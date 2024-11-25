Army Reserve leader honors veterans in ‘City of Brotherly Love’

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – “It’s an honor to be here,” said Brig. Gen. James Porter, deputy commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division, during the annual Philadelphia Veterans Day Parade here Nov. 10.



This year’s parade commemorates a decade-long tribute in honoring veterans who served and those who continue to serve our nation.



“Events like this provide a great way to honor our service members who served our country,” Porter said.



An outpour of cheers from Philadelphians filled the city from 21st Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway through the Eakins Oval, the new route for this year’s parade.



“This is my first time being part of the Philadelphia parade,” shared Porter. “I wanted to be here to reciprocate the love and support we receive from our community.”



Another new aspect of this year’s honorary celebration was a festival held within Eakins Oval with a stunning view of the infamous Rocky statue.



“This is a very unique opportunity of showing appreciation to veterans,” Porter said. “This is nothing but love for service members. It provides a validation of service and support from the community.”

