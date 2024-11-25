Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve leader honors veterans in 'City of Brotherly Love' [Image 4 of 5]

    Army Reserve leader honors veterans in 'City of Brotherly Love'

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Deziree Lau 

    99th Readiness Division

    Brig. Gen. James Porter, deputy commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division at the Philadelphia Veterans Day parade Nov. 10, 2024.
    (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Deziree Lau, 99th RD Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 11.10.2024
    Date Posted: 12.02.2024 09:41
    Photo ID: 8778240
    VIRIN: 241110-A-VH612-1048
    Resolution: 3769x4571
    Size: 7.34 MB
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    veterans day
    Army Reserve
    99th Readiness Division
    beallyoucanbe
    twicethecitizen
    BG James Porter

