NGB leadership team visits ‘top-notch’ Guardsmen in New Hampshire

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (11/26/2024) – The National Guard Bureau’s top leaders visited the New Hampshire National Guard here Tuesday to gain a deeper understanding of its people, missions and capabilities.



Air Force Gen. Steve Nordhaus, chief, National Guard Bureau, and Army Senior Enlisted Advisor John Raines, SEA to the CNGB, traveled together to see the men and women of the New Hampshire Guard and the mission sets they operate in support of New Hampshire, North American Aerospace Defense Command, and combatant commanders around the globe.



“The New Hampshire National Guard is a unified team,” Nordhaus said. “The National Guard is an operational force with strategic depth, and you are a part of that. Thank you for being Always Ready, Always There, for your communities, state, and our Nation.”



Nordhaus and Raines spent time at Pease Air National Guard Base to familiarize themselves with New Hampshire’s updated fleet of aerial refueling aircraft and unit personnel requirements. The 157th Air Refueling Wing, New Hampshire National Guard, was the first Air National Guard wing to field the KC-46A Pegasus, marking a significant step in the Guard’s ongoing modernization efforts and continued support of the Air Force’s Global Air Mobility mission.



The KC-46 is the first phase in recapitalizing the U.S. Air Force's aging tanker fleet. With greater refueling, cargo and aeromedical evacuation capabilities than the KC-135, the KC-46 will provide aerial refueling support to Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and partner-nation receivers. The KC-46 is also equipped with self-protection, defensive and communication features making it more survivable in a contested environment.



Air Force Col. Nelson Perron, 157th ARW commander, told Nordhaus and Raines upgrading to the KC-46 demanded a total reset.



“We were flying the KC-135 for 40 years,” he said. “Changing to this new airframe required upgrades to our facilities and additional manpower. But we learned the craft and learned it well. This wing is winning, and we are proven.”



Tech Sgt. Matt Dawley, a boom operator with the 157th ARW’s 133rd Air Refueling Squadron, described the KC-46’s capabilities as vast.



“We can fit so many mission sets from air-to-air refueling, aeromedical evacuation, passenger and cargo movement, along with everything we can do beyond that with the systems that are embedded in the aircraft,” Dawley said. “It's a great aircraft and it's been awesome to be here and be surrounded by really, really intelligent folks who are just as motivated to make this program successful.”



Of the 89 KC-46s at wings across the Air Force, 12 are at Pease.



The 157th was the first wing to reach initial operational capability and bring the airframe online. Earlier this year, 157th Guardsmen supported a “super-sortie”: 36 hours to Guam and back.



In September, New Hampshire Guardsmen departed for a historic deployment to the Middle East. The 157th ARWW and its active associate unit, the 64th Air Refueling Squadron, sent multiple KC-46s and more than 150 Airmen to provide rapid global mobility and aerial refueling capabilities in the U.S. Central Command area of operations. It was the U.S. Air Force’s first operational deployment of the KC-46 tanker to a combat theater.



While overseas, the team of aircrew, maintainers, and other support elements, are supporting CENTCOM’s mission to deter Iran, counter violent extremist organizations and compete strategically with global powers.



“You are leading the way,” Nordhaus said. “I recognize you are experts with this aircraft.”



The CNGB and SEA also spent time with New Hampshire Army Guardsmen and viewed one of the 197th Field Artillery’s High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS. The 197th is one of a few National Guard units to operate the HIMARS.



The HIMARS is a multiple-launch rocket system capable of delivering precise fire from long distances. It is highly mobile and can be moved in and out of an operating area quickly.



Sgt. 1st Class Dean VanTassel serves as the New Hampshire Army Guard’s mobilization readiness NCO. He has deployed overseas as a HIMARS crew member and platoon sergeant. He told Nordhaus and Raines of his desire to continue serving in the Guard and his aspirations to certify as a HIMARS master gunner.



“We are some of the best out there,” VanTassel said. “I’ve always said ‘Put the New Hampshire Army National Guard HIMARS up against anybody and we’re better.’”



Nordhaus said he and Raines are laser-focused on boosting the National Guard’s warfighting readiness.



“We want to maximize our capabilities across the board to be ready to fight tonight,” Nordhaus said.

