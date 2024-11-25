Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NGB leadership team visits ‘top-notch’ Guardsmen in New Hampshire [Image 7 of 7]

    NGB leadership team visits ‘top-notch’ Guardsmen in New Hampshire

    PORTSMOUTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely 

    National Guard Bureau

    Air Force Gen. Steve Nordhaus, chief, National Guard Bureau, and Army Senior Enlisted Advisor John Raines, SEA to the CNGB, visit New Hampshire National Guardsmen, at Pease Air National Guard Base, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Nov. 26, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely)

