For the last few weeks #WHINSEC MCCC-W instructors have been busy getting ready for the upcoming 2025 course. The team is currently participating in the Maneuver Captain’s Career Course (MCCC) Instructor Certification at Fort Moore Manuever Center of Excellence.
Together with WHINSEC’s Common Faculty Development Instructor and Human Rights Instructor courses, this complete program is designed to test and refine their ability to deliver high-quality instruction, ensuring they are prepared to educate and inspire the next generation of leaders.
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.28.2024 14:29
|Story ID:
|486342
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|19
|Downloads:
|0
This work, WHINSEC Maneuver Captain’s Career Course instructors rearm and refit for 2025., by Milton Mariani Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.