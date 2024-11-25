Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WHINSEC Maneuver Captain’s Career Course instructors rearm and refit for 2025.

    11.20.2024

    Story by Milton Mariani Rodriguez 

    Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation

    For the last few weeks #WHINSEC MCCC-W instructors have been busy getting ready for the upcoming 2025 course. The team is currently participating in the Maneuver Captain’s Career Course (MCCC) Instructor Certification at Fort Moore Manuever Center of Excellence.

    Together with WHINSEC’s Common Faculty Development Instructor and Human Rights Instructor courses, this complete program is designed to test and refine their ability to deliver high-quality instruction, ensuring they are prepared to educate and inspire the next generation of leaders.

