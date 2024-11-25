USS RONALD REAGAN HOSTS A FROCKING CEREMONY FOR NEWLY-PROMOTED SAILORS

NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, WA. – Seventy-four Sailors assigned to the U.S. Navy’s Nimitz class aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), were frocked to the next paygrade during a ceremony in the ship's hangar bay, November 27.



Ten first class, and 64 second class petty officers crossed the stage to receive a congratulations and frocking letter from Capt. Dale Gregory, Ronald Reagan's commanding officer.



“We have a lot of great people doing great things and we’re all here today for a major milestone in these individuals careers,” said Gregory. “It takes a lot of effort and it takes a lot of time. I’m thankful for the entire team because nothing on this ship gets done by one person. It gets done by an entire team. I am truly in awe of the effort every day onboard this ship. Congratulations again to all our new frockees.”



Frocking ceremonies authorize Sailors selected for promotion to assume the title and insignia of the next paygrade before their official advancement, and along with them, a higher level of responsibility.



“I’m very thankful and grateful to be chosen to lead my junior Sailors as a 2nd Class Petty Officer,” said Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 2nd Class Montavious Brown. “My goal is to train them to be skilled enough to one day seamlessly take my place.”



Frocking originates from the Age of Sail, when news of promotions would take months to arrive to ships at sea. Newly promoted officers would often depart to their new duty station, creating a vacancy. Captains would then recommend a remaining officer for promotion, giving them their predecessor's frock coat, along with the duties and responsibilities of their rank before the advancement was official.



Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.27.2024 Date Posted: 11.28.2024 07:20 Story ID: 486335 Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS RONALD REAGAN HOSTS A FROCKING CEREMONY FOR NEWLY-PROMOTED SAILORS, by PO2 Jonathan EstradaEguizabal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.