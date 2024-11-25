A Meeting of Collegial Minds at NMRTC Bremerton

Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton Career Counselor office brought together Sailors and civil service staff members, many military veterans, with visiting Olympic College faculty and staff.



The fact filled – and collaborative opportunity – seminar, held November 26, 2024, provided an opportunity for interested Sailors and staff to pose candid questions about prerequisites, application deadlines, support services financial aid, scholarship opportunities and the pathways which can lead to such scholastic goals as obtaining a Registered Nurse license.



Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Jessie James Luper, from Harrison, Arkansas, attended the event to gather information on expanding his career, saying, “It was beyond useful. The faculty were able to answer my questions and give me a plan and goal to create and pursue.”



Of prime interest to many in attendance was the Olympic College presentation on the Corpsman/Medic to Practical Nursing (CM-PN) program, which is specifically designed for Navy hospital corpsmen veterans and active duty to obtain their certificate of specialization by building upon their current career field.



The program is designed to prepare graduates to provide safe, direct patient care as Licensed Practical nurses [LPNs] in a variety of settings such as a military treatment facility, ambulatory clinic and residential/elder care setting.



Graduates of the CM-PN pathway will be eligible to take the NCLEX-PN [National Council Licensure Examination for Practical Nurses] exam required to obtain an LPN credential in Washington State. Additionally, this academic preparation and credential is tailored to prepare a graduate for admission for a nursing pathway that leads to a Registered Nurse license.



Olympic College Dean of Nursing and Allied Health, Alicia Nye, hopes that building a program focused to veterans and active duty where they get credit for their experience in the military will help bridge and streamline them into more healthcare career opportunities.



“My husband is a retired Navy hospital corpsman. Through the years he would try to go to school or start a class and then get transferred to his next command, making it very hard for him to get the school credits that he deserved for all the experience he had in patient care,” said Nye.



Chief Hospital Corpsman Weldekiros Aregawi, from St. Paul, Minnesota, said he appreciated the opportunity to make suggestions on how Olympic College can tailor their programs, “As participants, we were able to give the Olympic College staff a few suggestions like opening courses in the evenings or weekend, which would give more opportunity for the active-duty staff to utilize the education services they are offering.”



Nye stressed how much she can sympathize with the busy schedules of those who serve in the military now and in the past.



“We want to build a program that allows currently military and veterans to attend college in a shorter time and come out with a certificate or degree in nursing and adding to the healthcare worker population,” she explained.



The positions that Sailors and veterans hold at NMRTC Bremerton help them collect years of experience in their chosen career. Adding to that by achieving higher education in healthcare will allow them to continue delivering the highest standard of care to active duty, retired service members, and their families, in whatever setting they choose.

