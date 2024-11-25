Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Meeting of Collegial Minds at NMRTC Bremerton

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton Career Counselor office brought together Sailors and civil service staff members, many military veterans, with visiting Olympic College faculty and staff. The fact filled – and collaborative opportunity – seminar, held November 26, 2024, provided an opportunity for interested Sailors and staff to pose candid questions about prerequisites, application deadlines, support services financial aid, scholarship opportunities and the pathways which can lead to such scholastic goals as obtaining a Registered Nurse license (Official Navy photo by MC2 Jennifer Benedict, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs office)

    Date Taken: 11.26.2024
    Date Posted: 11.27.2024 17:27
    Photo ID: 8775859
    VIRIN: 241126-N-QW460-1058
    Resolution: 2125x1561
    Size: 906.24 KB
    Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, A Meeting of Collegial Minds at NMRTC Bremerton, by PO2 Jennifer Benedict, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    college
    Navy Medicine
    corpsmen
    nhb
    nmrtc bremerton

