A Meeting of Collegial Minds at NMRTC Bremerton

Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton Career Counselor office brought together Sailors and civil service staff members, many military veterans, with visiting Olympic College faculty and staff. The fact filled – and collaborative opportunity – seminar, held November 26, 2024, provided an opportunity for interested Sailors and staff to pose candid questions about prerequisites, application deadlines, support services financial aid, scholarship opportunities and the pathways which can lead to such scholastic goals as obtaining a Registered Nurse license (Official Navy photo by MC2 Jennifer Benedict, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs office)
11.26.2024
11.27.2024
|8775859
|241126-N-QW460-1058
|2125x1561
|906.24 KB
BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
|4
|0
