Vandenberg Expands Resiliency Services with their Human Performance Optimization Center

The Human Performance Optimization Center (HPOC) recently opened its doors to lead military personnel towards improving mental and physical health. This innovation features an array of amenities hosted by outstanding experts made possible in part by VSFB’s Guardian Resilience Team and Operational Support Team.



The HPOC was designed to be a one-stop shop where airmen and Guardians can receive personalized physical training, either individually or in groups, and receive support from physical therapists.



“Vandenberg’s Guardian Resilience Team and Operational Support Team allows for a ‘no wrong door’ innovative approach to Guardian and airmen wellness and readiness through improved mental, physical, spiritual, and social resiliency,” said Dr. Jessica Gallus, Guardian Resilience Team lead.



The HPOC hosts several physical fitness amenities, including two certified strength and conditioning coaches with tactical strength and conditioning facilitator certifications. These coaches have the ability to tailor the needs of our military force by using mobility or recovery sessions, individualized fitness consultations and programming, individual and group training sessions, body composition analysis, hands on education and skill-building sessions. The HPOC also hosts cooking and nutrition education classes.



“Our goal is to meet you where you are regardless of your experience and skill-level. We want to be part of your journey – whether you’re just getting started, or looking for ways to maximize your performance,” said Gallus. “We’re also here to remove barriers and make access to care as simple as possible. We welcome your questions and look forward to the chance to work alongside you!”



In 2025, the HPOC will be remodeled to allow space for two physical therapists and a physical therapy treatment room. The remodeling will also accommodate two mental health providers to help our military force with sleep difficulties, stress management and post-deployment adjustment.



The HPOC, available to uniform service members, is located at Building 9005 and is open by appointment.

