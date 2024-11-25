Vandenberg’s Annual Flu Vaccination Event

The 30th Medical Group recently hosted its annual flu point of dispensing event ‘Flu Pod’ at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Nov. 13, 2024. This event, held at the base’s medical clinic, was part of a larger effort by the military and Department of Defense to protect the health of its workforce and prevent the spread of influenza within the military community.



“The Flu Pod, being two weeks before the Thanksgiving travel season, is certainly no accident,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Stephen Emmerthal, 30th Medical Group diagnostics and therapeutics flight commander. “It takes about two weeks to develop the immunity that protects not only our airmen and Guardians, but the community and their family as well.”



The flu vaccination event facilitated quick and efficient vaccinations through a streamlined process. Personnel were able to receive their vaccination on-site on a walk-in basis, ensuring everyone had easy access to getting a flu vaccine. The event also offered a drive-through vaccination option for those unable to enter the clinic, further increasing accessibility.



“Our team took huge pride in keeping most wait times to less than five minutes,” said Emmerthal. “Being able to vaccinate 40% of SLD 30 in six hours preserves our immunization team’s manning, keeping wait times low, and boosting our access to care.”



Maj. Emmerthal says providing flu vaccines to base personnel at one time creates a domino effect, making future appointments within flu season more productive. “Being able to concentrate such a large effort into a small window gives us an economy of scale that benefits both the delta and our medical group. Every section of the delta is laser focused on their mission and when we can ensure their medical appointments are efficient, we preserve mission hours,” he added.



Every year, the flu vaccine provides critical protection against influenza, a virus that can have a significant impact on operational readiness. For service members at VSFB who are involved in crucial, national security operations, minimizing downtime due to illness is essential. Additionally, the base’s location makes it a vital hub for space launch and missile operations, which adds to the urgency of maintaining a healthy workforce.



This outreach raised awareness about the importance of immunization for the VSFB community who may underestimate their role in spreading the virus to more vulnerable members of the community.



“The flu pod helps increase efficiency by opening a large avenue encouraging all service members to receive the flu individual medical readiness requirement,” said U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Daniel Sillas, 9th Combat Operations Squadron aerospace medical technician noncommissioned officer. “Our medical professionals see squadrons come in as a whole and we always try to keep the 30 MDG as an open environment. Tricare beneficiaries are able to receive the flu vaccine during normal business hours.”



Through initiatives like this, the installation continues to prioritize quality of life through the health of its members, supporting a strong and ready force capable of carrying out its mission in space operations. The flu vaccination event not only protects individuals from diseases, but also reinforces a collective responsibility to keep the VSFB community safe and healthy year-round. Tricare beneficiaries who have not yet received their flu shot and would like to may do so by visiting the 30th Medical Group during duty hours. The clinic is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, and 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.27.2024 Date Posted: 11.27.2024 13:44 Story ID: 486302 Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vandenberg’s Annual Flu Vaccination Event, by SrA Tiarra Sibley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.