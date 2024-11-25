White Sands Missile Range, N.M. – On November 18, 2024, the U.S. Army conducted a flight test of the Precision Strike Missile Increment 1 capability. This test launched two missiles from a M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System launcher.



Preliminary results from the test indicate the PrSM Inc 1 missiles performed nominally across all test objectives, including predicted flight trajectory, range, lethality, engagement angle, and warhead performance.



This flight test, executed under a clear, cool White Sands Missile Range backdrop, is the first demonstration of a PrSM launched from a crewed HIMARS launcher. PrSM Inc 1 will replace the Army Tactical Missile System and provide greater range and lethality to Army field artillery formations.



The PrSM is the next-generation, long-range precision-strike missile delivering critical capabilities to attack, neutralize, suppress, and destroy targets, supporting successful mission execution via combined Joint All-Domain Operations.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.18.2024 Date Posted: 11.27.2024 11:51 Story ID: 486283 Location: WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NEW MEXICO, US Hometown: WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NEW MEXICO, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Successful flight test for Precision Strike Missile, by Darrell Ames, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.