    Successful flight test for Precision Strike Missile

    Photo By Darrell Ames | The PrSM is the next-generation, long-range precision-strike missile delivering...... read more read more

    WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2024

    Story by Darrell Ames 

    Program Executive Office Missiles and Space

    White Sands Missile Range, N.M. – On November 18, 2024, the U.S. Army conducted a flight test of the Precision Strike Missile Increment 1 capability. This test launched two missiles from a M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System launcher.

    Preliminary results from the test indicate the PrSM Inc 1 missiles performed nominally across all test objectives, including predicted flight trajectory, range, lethality, engagement angle, and warhead performance.

    This flight test, executed under a clear, cool White Sands Missile Range backdrop, is the first demonstration of a PrSM launched from a crewed HIMARS launcher. PrSM Inc 1 will replace the Army Tactical Missile System and provide greater range and lethality to Army field artillery formations.

    The PrSM is the next-generation, long-range precision-strike missile delivering critical capabilities to attack, neutralize, suppress, and destroy targets, supporting successful mission execution via combined Joint All-Domain Operations.

    White Sands Missile Range
    PEO Missiles and Space
    LRPF
    PrSM

