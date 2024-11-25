Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Successful flight test for Precision Strike Missile

    WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2024

    Photo by Darrell Ames 

    Program Executive Office Missiles and Space

    The PrSM is the next-generation, long-range precision-strike missile delivering critical capabilities to attack, neutralize, suppress, and destroy targets, supporting successful mission execution via combined Joint All-Domain Operations. (Official U.S. Army photo)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2024
    Date Posted: 11.27.2024 11:50
    Photo ID: 8775274
    VIRIN: 240701-A-UG834-8184
    Location: WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Hometown: WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NEW MEXICO, US
    PEO Missiles and Space
    LRPF
    PrSM

