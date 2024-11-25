U.S. Coast Guard deepens maritime partnerships during engagements in Republic of the Marshall Islands

Courtesy Photo | Representatives from U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam and U.S. Coast...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Representatives from U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam and U.S. Coast Guard District 14 and Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI) partners stand for a photo in Majuro, RMI, on Nov. 8, 2024, during several days of critical engagements. During the visit, the team worked with key RMI agencies, including the Marshall Islands Marine Resources Authority (MIMRA) and Sea Patrol, and also volunteered in the community. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

MAJURO, Republic of the Marshall Islands — From Nov. 6 to 18, 2024, representatives from U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam and U.S. Coast Guard District 14 supported critical engagements with Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI) partners, advancing maritime security and fostering collaboration under the Compact of Free Association (COFA).



During the visit, the team worked with key RMI agencies, including the Marshall Islands Marine Resources Authority (MIMRA) and Sea Patrol, and also volunteered in the community.



"Our mission is rooted in action and partnership. Every flight, every discussion, and every engagement reflect our commitment to safeguarding lives, securing lawful seas, and empowering Pacific communities," said Lt. Anna Maria Vaccaro, U.S. Coast Guard COFA liaison officer.



Key Activities and Accomplishments:

Enhanced Bilateral Maritime Law Enforcement Agreement Discussions

Building on discussion from the RMI Joint Committee Meeting in October, U.S. Coast Guard personnel met with RMI representatives to discuss an addendum to the existing bilateral maritime law enforcement (MLE) agreement. These discussions centered on clarifying operational procedures and addressing sovereignty concerns while ensuring the agreement reflects mutual interests and aligns with U.S. and RMI laws. The meeting highlighted the ongoing commitment to fostering a peaceful, secure, inclusive, and prosperous Pacific region.



Aerial Maritime Domain Awareness Operations

A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point HC-130 Hercules airplane crew from Hawaii conducted maritime domain awareness operations, temporarily basing out of Kwajalein Atoll. Over two days, the aircraft crew flew sorties totaling 15 hours, covering over 51,000 square nautical miles, sighting 23 vessels, and completing 100 percent of their assigned tasking. Their findings were shared with the Pacific Island Forum Fisheries Agency, a regional organization that assists Pacific Island member countries in managing and developing their tuna fisheries. Although severe weather prevented the inclusion of RMI air riders, the mission underscored the U.S. Coast Guard's adaptability and steadfast support for RMI maritime operations.



Local Outreach and Collaboration

Petty Officer 2nd Class Clayton Garcia, deployed as a U.S. Coast Guard operations specialist, engaged extensively with MIMRA and Sea Patrol, ensuring continuous U.S. Coast Guard presence and operational support and aiding the Hercules crew in their MDA effort. Garcia's professionalism reinforced trust and cooperation with local partners.



"The U.S. Coast Guard remains committed to supporting the RMI in safeguarding its maritime sovereignty, promoting sustainable fisheries, and enhancing regional security," said Vaccaro. "These efforts underscore our enduring partnership between the United States and the Republic of the Marshall Islands."



-USCG-



About the Compact of Free Association (COFA)

The COFA is a mutually beneficial agreement promoting cooperation and security in the Pacific. It provides unique provisions for defense, economic assistance, and access between the U.S. and RMI and emphasizes shared goals of regional stability, sustainable development, and prosperity. The Federated States of Micronesia and the Republic of Palau are also freely associated states under COFA.



About U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam

U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam supports the Coast Guard's missions of ensuring maritime safety, security, and stewardship in the Pacific. Through search and rescue, law enforcement, and partnership-building efforts, the FM/SG team enhances the peace, stability, and prosperity of the Pacific.