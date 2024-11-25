Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard deepens maritime partnerships during engagements in Republic of the Marshall Islands

    MAJURO, MARSHALL ISLANDS

    11.08.2024

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    Representatives from U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam and U.S. Coast Guard District 14 and Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI) partners stand for a photo in Majuro, RMI, on Nov. 8, 2024, during several days of critical engagements. During the visit, the team worked with key RMI agencies, including the Marshall Islands Marine Resources Authority (MIMRA) and Sea Patrol, and also volunteered in the community. (Courtesy photo)

    MLE
    RMI
    COFA

