Cheers to 45 Years: Song Mi receives length of service award for her remarkable commitment to U.S. Forces Korea

USAG HUMPHREYS, South Korea – As we celebrate milestones and look back on decades of dedication, few stories are as inspiring as that of Ms. Song Mi, who has devoted an extraordinary 45 years of service to the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK). From her humble beginnings as a typist in 1979 to becoming an integral part of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District (FED), Song Mi’s journey is a remarkable tale of growth and dedication.



Song’s career began in September 1979 when she was hired as a typist at a Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA) Architect-Engineer contractor where she worked on specifications for the Jindo Bridge. Her formal journey with the Far East District began on December 1, 1981, when she joined the Resource Management Office (RMO) as a secretary. Though new to both the district and USFK, Song Mi was drawn to the promise of a positive work environment—offering a five-day workweek, gender equality and regular time off.



Reflecting on those early days, Song recalls feeling nervous as a young, relatively inexperienced employee. "When I first came to the RMO, I was one of the youngest employees in the district," she recalled. Despite her youth, her warmth and positive attitude quickly won her the affection of colleague, forming strong relationships that would last throughout her career.



Song’s rise within the organization was rapid, moving from secretary to the Budget Branch and securing a permanent position within a year. By 1992, she was promoted to manpower analyst, a role she would excel in for over three decades.



“At my first job interview, I said, ‘I’ll do my best,’ and I’ve followed that mindset ever since,” she shared. Her unwavering commitment to always giving her best has been the foundation of her success, a guiding principle that helped her navigate challenges and achieve remarkable longevity in her career.



“Ms. Song Mi’s 45-year career at the Far East District speaks volumes about her loyalty and dedication to our organization,” said LaShun Medlock, Chief of the Resource Management Office. She described Song as a key contributor, shaping the structure and personnel utilization strategies necessary to fulfill the Far East District’s mission. “Having a strong Manpower Officer like Ms. Song is crucial for the success of our resource management efforts. Ms. Song’s 45-year career is just as extraordinary as she is."



Over the years, Song has accumulated countless cherished memories. She fondly recalls the vibrant atmosphere at the Far East District during the 1980s and 1990s, when morale-boosting events like talent shows, anniversary celebrations and Christmas parties fostered strong bonds among colleagues. "In particular, we had a talent show in each office during the Christmas season. Everyone in RMO participated in the play 'The Nativity of Jesus,' line dancing, choir singing, and other festivities," she reminisced. "Those times we spent together practicing, singing, dancing, and making hats for the anniversary march are some of my most treasured memories."



"I’ve had the privilege of knowing Ms. Song Mi for 43 years, and we’ve worked together for over 26 of those years,” shared Erin Shin, chief of the Budget and Manpower Branch. “Though it’s been a long time, it feels like just yesterday when she first joined RMO. From the start, she was humble, sincere, and dedicated to her work. I wish her continued health and happiness in all the years ahead.”



As Song nears retirement, she reflects on her career and personal growth. “I still think I’m young, but after 45 years, I realize I’m not,” she laughed. “Time flies. I’m proud of how far I’ve come, and I’m grateful for a career that has truly been the foundation of my life.” She credits her colleagues for creating a “warm family” that offered constant support and inspiration.



Looking ahead, Song is excited about the future, even though she’s unsure of what’s to come. “I love to travel and sing, so I might pick up the guitar again,” she said. “After 45 years of working, it’s time to focus on myself.”

As she reflected on her career, Song’s legacy is clear. Her dedication, positive attitude, and commitment to excellence have left an indelible mark on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District.



Song’s story is a testament to the power of hard work, integrity and a deep love for one’s work.

