    Cheers to 45 Years: Song Mi receives length of service award for her remarkable commitment to U.S. Forces Korea

    PYEONGTAEK, SOUTH KOREA

    10.18.2024

    Photo by Ok Ki Kim 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Song Mi, Management Analyst with the Resource Management Office of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District, earns a 45-year service award presented by Col. Jeremiah J. Willis, Commander, and David Chai, Deputy District Engineer, Oct. 18, 2024, Camp Humphreys, South Korea. (U.S. Army photo by Kim Ok-ki)

