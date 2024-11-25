Army & Air Force Exchange Service Recognized by LATINA Style As a Top Employer

DALLAS – For the 17th consecutive year, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has been named a top Latina employer by LATINA Style magazine.



The LATINA Style 50 Report recognizes the Nation’s top 50 employers committed to recruiting, retaining and promoting Latinas.



The Department of Defense’s largest retailer will be recognized during the LATINA Style 50 Awards Ceremony & Diversity Leaders Conference in Washington, D.C., in May.



“Being recognized by Latina Style is an incredible affirmation of our commitment to advance the careers of Latinas at the Exchange,” said Vice President of Planning, Allocation and Replenishment Genny Roland, the Exchange’s highest-ranking Latina. “The recognition is a reminder that our efforts have the power to inspire and make a meaningful impact as the Exchange provides opportunities for all.”



Latinas make up more than 9% of the Exchange’s 26,000-strong workforce. The Exchange is committed to recruiting and retaining a diverse workforce, including Veterans and military spouses, to serve military communities across the world.



During the last 12 months, Latinas made up 66% of promotions at the executive level. Additionally, the Exchange’s special emphasis program Hispanic Outreach, Leadership and Awareness (¡HOLA!) drives professional development and educating the workforce.



To explore careers with the Exchange, including jobs for Veterans and military spouses, visit ApplyMyExchange.com.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities.



