RTA course keeps Kunsan caring for Airmen

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- The Wolf Pack held its first Resilience Training Assistant course at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 20-22, 2024.

Thirty Airmen from across the Wing attended the three-day course, learning crucial skill sets to support their peers in building physical, social, spiritual and mental resilience.

“It was important for us, on the resiliency team, to get more people certified,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Katlin Ayres, 8th Fighter Wing master resilience trainer. “Because right now on base there’s only 8 MRTs and 10 RTAs, which is stretching us thin.”

RTAs are Airmen or civilians who are specially trained in how to adapt to stress, maintain a sense of well-being, and sustain superior performance in the face of adversity. They also learned how to teach these skills to others, build connectedness among fellow Airmen and lift each other up. “MRTs and RTAs provide resiliency courses to all sorts of levels across the units,” said Ayres. “We can take accredited courses that Air University provides for us and empower our Airmen with the knowledge to use these resiliency lessons to provide a better mental well-being across the force. We are covering things like living your best life, living according to your values, being mindful, handling stress and overall providing a better sense of how you can take care of your mind and body to helpnot only the mission, but yourself.”

Once certified, the new RTAs will be able to facilitate resiliency sessions under the supervision of a MRT, showing their wingmen how to express gratitude, develop value-based goals, bring their strengths, reframe their actions, balance critical thinking skills, celebrate each other, practice mindfulness and improve their physical health at any Air Force installation.

Senior Airman Keven Torres, 8th Logistic Readiness Squadron petroleum, oils and lubricants fuels distribution, said that one of the most impactful lessons of the class for him was that he’s not alone.

“I’ve heard different stories from classmates who have gone through similar struggles,” said Torres.“It feels good knowing that I’m not alone and helps put things into perspective when I facilitate other classes in the future.”

Kunsan’s high operations tempo and remote location can be conducive to a stressful environment. U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Guin Duprey, Cobra Squadron aircraft armament systems journeyman, chose to become an RTA to assist his community as a resource for resiliency and managing that stress.

“It’s something that I’m interested in,” said Duprey. “Airmen have things happening back home that they can’t do much about because of where we are, so having more tools to help in those situations is why I want to be an RTA.”

The Air Force RTA courses are a vital resource for enhancing the well-being and readiness of the Force. With the new, quarterly course at Kunsan, the Wolf Pack will continue to equip and care for the Airmen assigned to the base.

