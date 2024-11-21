Army South NCOs prepare UTSA cadets for Ranger Challenge with weapons familiarization

Photo By Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Reed-Cox | Sgt. 1st Class Philip Lee, a M1 Armor Crewman assigned to Headquarters and...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Reed-Cox | Sgt. 1st Class Philip Lee, a M1 Armor Crewman assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, U.S. Army South (USARSOUTH), instructs Cadet John Acfalle, a Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) cadet with University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA), how to disassemble an M249 squad automatic weapon during a weapons familiarization training session at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Oct. 31, 2024. USARSOUTH’s G4 hosted 12 ROTC cadets from UTSA in preparation for the ROTC Ranger Challenge, Nov. 8-9 in Lacopa, Texas. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Cox) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army South (USARSOUTH) G4 hosted 12 Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) cadets from the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) for a weapons familiarization training session at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Oct. 31.



The training is part of the cadets’ rigorous preparation for the ROTC Ranger Challenge, Nov. 8-9 in Lacopa, Texas.



“This training has been incredibly valuable, especially working alongside USARSOUTH Soldiers who know the importance of precision and speed,” said Cadet First Class Tyler Andrews, UTSA ROTC team captain.



The hands-on session introduced cadets to an array of weapons, including the M4 carbine, M9 pistol, M249 squad automatic weapon, and M240B machine gun, sharpening their skills and preparing them for the competitive environment they’ll face during the challenge. The day’s training offered cadets the opportunity to learn from Soldiers with extensive tactical experience, culminating in a high-stakes, timed drill that tested their technical knowledge and composure.



“Our objective was to build their confidence and competence with each weapon system in preparation for the Cadet Ranger Challenge ,” said Master Sgt. Gerald Thomas of USARSOUTH G4. “It’s about developing a level of mastery under conditions that require accuracy, speed, and mental focus.”



The training concluded with a challenging mixed weapons assembly exercise, where cadets worked against the clock to assemble multiple weapons with parts mixed together in a single box.



“The final drill required teamwork, sharp focus, and an ability to perform under pressure,” Thomas explained. “It pushed them to think on their feet, stay calm under the clock, and apply their training to real-world conditions.”



The mixed weapons assembly proved to be a valuable learning experience, pushing each cadet to test their focus and technical abilities.



“It was a true test of our teamwork and our ability to stay composed in a high-pressure situation,” Andrews said.



With this training under their belts, the UTSA cadets are primed to represent their university with confidence and skill as they head to the Ranger Challenge.



“I have no doubt that team UTSA will come back winners,” Thomas voiced his optimism for the Roadrunner Battalion.