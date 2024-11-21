90th Missile Wing unveils memorial plaque honoring Bells of Balangiga history

Photo By Glenn Robertson | Kyle Brislan, 90th Missile Wing historian, discusses the history of the Bells of...... read more read more Photo By Glenn Robertson | Kyle Brislan, 90th Missile Wing historian, discusses the history of the Bells of Balangiga during a plaque unveiling event at the ICBM & Heritage Museum on F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Nov. 22, 2024. The event highlighted the history of the Bells of Balangiga and their importance to U.S.-Philippine relations. (U.S. AIr Force photo by Glenn S. Robertson) see less | View Image Page

The 90th Missile Wing hosted a ceremony at the ICBM & Heritage Museum to unveil a plaque commemorating the historic presence of the Bells of Balangiga on F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Nov. 22, 2024. The event highlighted the bells’ journey and their enduring importance in U.S.-Philippine relations.



The ceremony brought together military personnel, local officials, and members of the press. The plaques now displayed at the ICBM and Heritage Museum serve as a reminder of the bells’ role in history and the impact of their return, and the event served to honor that fact.



The plaque provides visitors with context about the bells’ history and their symbolic role in reconciliation. This addition to the museum serves to educate the public and commemorate the lasting impact of this chapter in U.S.-Philippine relations.



“The return of the bells symbolized the friendship between the two nations. Both Americans and Filipinos acknowledged the painful history the bells represented for both sides,” said 90th Missile Wing Historian Kyle Brislan, who spoke during the event. “The new exhibit at the museum shows why the long-standing relationship between the United States of America and the Republic of the Philippines must be remembered accurately so that it best conveys the significance of their relationship.”



The Bells of Balangiga are widely regarded as national treasures in the Philippines. Their return in 2018 followed decades of dialogue and advocacy from both nations, culminating in a ceremonial handover in Balangiga, Eastern Samar. Today, they stand as symbols of reconciliation and a commitment to a shared future.



The Bells of Balangiga were taken by U.S. troops following the events of 1901, when the bells were used during an attack on an American garrison in Balangiga, Samar, that resulted in the deaths of 48 U.S. soldiers. The bells, brought back to the United States by the 11th Infantry Regiment, were housed at F.E. Warren AFB from 1904-2018.



In 2018, after decades of dialogue, the bells were officially presented to the Philippine government in a ceremony at F.E. Warren AFB. During the event, Defense Secretary James N. Mattis and Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Romualdez marked the moment with reflections on the historical and diplomatic significance of the return. Their return marked a monumental step in strengthening diplomatic ties and healing a legacy of historical conflict.



"To those who fear we lose something by returning the bells, please hear me when I say the bells mark time, but courage is timeless," said Mattis during the 2018 ceremony. “It does not fade in history’s dimly lit corridors nor is it forgotten in history’s compost.”



The plaque unveiled during the Nov. 22 ceremony acknowledges that history and celebrates the role of the bells in strengthening U.S.-Philippine relations. It stands as a reminder of the shared respect between the two nations and the significance of fostering enduring partnerships.



“History teaches us that nations with allies thrive,” Mattis had noted in 2018. “It reminds us too that all wars end. By returning the Bells of Balangiga to our ally and our friend, the Philippines, we pick up our generation’s responsibility to deepen the respect between our people.”



The new plaque at F.E. Warren Air Force Base not only memorializes the bells’ historical presence but also serves as a bridge connecting past actions to present and future partnerships. As visitors come to the base museum, they will be reminded of the importance of honoring history while fostering understanding among nations, said Brislan.