Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    90th Missile Wing unveils memorial plaque honoring Bells of Balangiga history [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    90th Missile Wing unveils memorial plaque honoring Bells of Balangiga history

    F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2024

    Photo by Glenn Robertson 

    90th Missile Wing

    Memorial plaques commemorating the return of the Bells of Balangiga stand on display prior to an unveiling event at the ICBM & Heritage Museum, F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Nov. 20, 2024. The plaque details the historical significance of the bells and the enduring friendship between the United States and the Philippines. The event highlighted the history of the Bells of Balangiga and their importance to U.S.-Philippine relations. (U.S. AIr Force photo by Glenn S. Robertson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2024
    Date Posted: 11.25.2024 18:42
    Photo ID: 8771694
    VIRIN: 241120-F-EK405-1004
    Resolution: 1500x2100
    Size: 2.46 MB
    Location: F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 90th Missile Wing unveils memorial plaque honoring Bells of Balangiga history [Image 3 of 3], by Glenn Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    90th Missile Wing unveils memorial plaque honoring Bells of Balangiga history
    90th Missile Wing unveils memorial plaque honoring Bells of Balangiga history
    90th Missile Wing unveils memorial plaque honoring Bells of Balangiga history

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    90th Missile Wing unveils memorial plaque honoring Bells of Balangiga history

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    90th Missile Wing
    90 MW
    Mighty Ninety
    Bells of Balangiga

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download