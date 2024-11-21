90th Missile Wing unveils memorial plaque honoring Bells of Balangiga history

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Memorial plaques commemorating the return of the Bells of Balangiga stand on display prior to an unveiling event at the ICBM & Heritage Museum, F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Nov. 20, 2024. The plaque details the historical significance of the bells and the enduring friendship between the United States and the Philippines. The event highlighted the history of the Bells of Balangiga and their importance to U.S.-Philippine relations. (U.S. AIr Force photo by Glenn S. Robertson)