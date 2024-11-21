Fort Carson kicks off CFC

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Charitable organizations promoted their services during Fort Carson’s 2024 “Give Happy” Combined Federal Campaign Fair (CFC) and Chili Cook-Off Nov. 19, 2024, at the William "Bill" Reed Special Events Center.



The CFC is the world’s largest annual workplace charity campaign that raises support for 14 different cause areas for over 5,000 eligible nonprofit organizations that provide health and human service benefits worldwide.



Maj. Gen. David Doyle, commanding general, 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, kicked off the stars and stripes-themed festivities noting that the CFC is important, not just to Fort Carson but also for the success of the Army.



“I want you to understand that the Combined Federal Campaign is not just important to Soldiers and Families on Fort Carson, it’s important to the entire United States Army," Doyle said. "You’re going to get an opportunity to learn what an impact the Combined Federal Campaign has made on Soldiers and their Families and how easy it is to participate.”



Mountain States CFC Manager Barbara Barfield shared how the CFC makes a difference to Soldiers in times of need.



“You don’t know you need it until you need it," she said. "There are organizations that help stabilize Families during deployments and preposition resources in the event of natural disasters. Soldiers can’t stress about their Families when they are deployed."



This year’s national CFC campaign theme is “Give Happy” which is meant to support building a better place for all to live.



“The concept is when you give happy, you make somebody happy,” Barfield said.



The CFC campaign enables federal employees of the Fort Carson community to give to the charity of their choice.



In 1961, President John F. Kennedy formalized the CFC with an executive order that streamlined workplace fundraising and introduced payroll deduction. According to the CFC webpage, the organization has raised nearly $8.7 billion for charities and people in need, making it one of the largest and most successful workplace-giving campaigns in the world.



“Fort Carson’s CFC goal this year is $25,000,” said Barfield.



Active-duty military and government civilians may elect for donations to be disbursed through payroll deduction, electronic check, credit/debit card or volunteering hours. Contractors and members of the National Guard and Reserve can participate by making a cash or check donation.



The goal of each CFC season is to make 100% contact and ensure everyone can participate.



“You’re here to help me get the word out to company commanders and first sergeants because those are the entities that will make sure that the connection between the Combined Federal Campaign and the Soldiers is made,” said Doyle.



During the kickoff, unit CFC representatives and Soldiers had the opportunity to gather information about the many charities on hand and vote for their favorite in the chili cook-off competition.



This year’s bragging rights for the best and spiciest chili categories was Kevin Murphy as John O’Brien took home the most unique category. They are both with 4th Infantry Division Operations (G-3).



CFC brochures and donation forms are available at https://givecfc.org. For more information contact the unit CFC representative or cfcsupport@charity.org.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.19.2024 Date Posted: 11.25.2024 17:17 Story ID: 486131 Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Carson kicks off CFC, by John Switzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.