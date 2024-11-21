Runway reopens at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center

ALPENA, Mich. - After two years of construction the new runway at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center is officially re-opened.



The project provided the best-designed solution for military aircraft operations at the Northern Michigan airfield, making it capable of supporting even the most advanced aircraft in the military's inventory: the F-35 Lightning II fighter aircraft, the KC-46 Pegasus refueling aircraft and the C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft.



U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Daniel J. Kramer II, Michigan Air National Guard assistant adjutant general, addressed the audience of local, county and state officials.



“The project you’ve supported is nothing short of miraculous. The $60 million of infrastructure improvements at the Alpena CRTC goes a long way, not only for the community and the revenue this runway brings, but is also an investment in our national security,” Kramer said. “This project says a lot about what we value, especially with regard to our military training environment.”



The two year, federally funded construction project, comprised of $40 million in Department of Defense funds and $20 million of Federal Aviation Administration funds, included a multi-agency partnership which repaired the entire length of Alpena County Regional Airport’s primary runway, supporting both military and commercial aircraft operations.



Chairman, Alpena County Board of Commissioners, Mr. John Kozlowski, also addressed the group, stating, “This is truly a milestone that will most definitely enhance the operations here (at the CRTC) and at the airport, but will also connect the people, business and community in ways that last a lifetime.”



Kozlowski said, “This runway marks the beginning of a new chapter. We are committed to continuing to expand our airports’ capabilities ensuring it remains a worldclass gateway to the future.”



The project relocated a new aircraft arresting system to ensure the Alpena CRTC can provide support to fighter aircraft operations while ensuring the safety of commercial and general aviation aircraft.



The three phases of the project employed an estimated 20+ companies and more than 350 workers and suppliers, the majority of which were Michigan-based. The following organizations were involved with the project:



• RS&H: Project engineering team and designers of record (Flint, Michigan office)

• M&M Excavating: Prime construction contractor for the National Guard Bureau-funded portion of the project (Gaylord, Michigan)

• Pyramid Paving and Contracting Co: Prime construction contractor for the FAA-funded portion of the project (Bay City, Michigan)



“Team Alpena, you’ve come together to help us ready for the challenges of the future,” said Col. Michael Whitefoot, Alpena CRTC commander. "This runway gives us the foundation to scale forward.”



The Alpena CRTC provides a premiere all-season training center for military service members, emergency responders and coalition forces to meet the mission requirements of combatant commanders and civil authorities. Established as an Air National Guard base in 1953, the Alpena CRTC is comprised of approximately 200 personnel and commanded by Col. Michael C. Whitefoot.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.25.2024 Date Posted: 11.25.2024 15:17 Story ID: 486116 Location: ALPENA, MICHIGAN, US Web Views: 36 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Runway reopens at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, by Penelope Carroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.