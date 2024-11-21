PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) Sailors Engage with Boston Community During Namesake Visit

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Tyrell Morris | 241121-N-NB178-1222 BOSTON (November 21, 2024) Sailors assigned to Pre-Commissioning...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Tyrell Morris | 241121-N-NB178-1222 BOSTON (November 21, 2024) Sailors assigned to Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) pose for a group photo with Executive Director Alan Price during a tour of the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum for a namesake visit to Boston, November 21. The visit for the PCU John F. Kennedy Sailors was an opportunity to connect with the ship’s namesake city and the rich heritage throughout Boston. Kennedy is the second ship named after the former president and is the second aircraft carrier in the Ford class. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tyrell K. Morris) see less | View Image Page

Sailors assigned to Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), which will be the U.S. Navy’s newest Ford-class aircraft carrier, visited the ship’s namesake city of Boston, Massachusetts, on Nov. 21-22, 2024.

For the PCU John F. Kennedy Sailors, this visit was an opportunity to connect with the ship’s namesake city and the rich heritage that can be found throughout Boston.



“Our crew takes great pride in carrying forward our namesake’s legacy of service, courage, and dedication,” said Capt. Doug Langenberg, commanding officer of PCU John F. Kennedy. “Namesake visits like ours in Boston provide an excellent opportunity for our Sailors to build relationships and reinforce the strong ties between our ship and the city President Kennedy called home.”



During the two-day visit, Sailors engaged with the Boston community through various activities, including outreach at educational institutions and interactions with veterans at a local Veterans Affairs healthcare facility.



“It’s a privilege to visit Boston alongside these outstanding Sailors who represent the more than 1,900 crewmembers assigned to PCU John F. Kennedy,” said PCU John F. Kennedy Command Master Chief Craig Johnson. “Nothing beats visiting the city in person to truly appreciate the special connection of President Kennedy and the Navy’s newest aircraft carrier.”



On Nov. 21, Sailors met with midshipmen from the Boston Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) for a leadership panel. The day continued with the Sailors’ support to the Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) New England where they engaged with local high school students interested in naval careers. Later in the day, they toured the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, learning more about the life and legacy of the ship’s namesake.



The following day, Sailors visited a local Veterans Affairs hospital, where they met with veterans, shared stories, and showed appreciation for their service—the day continued with an engagement at the Boston Children’s Museum, where Sailors connected and shared the Navy’s mission and values.



For Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Gregory Hussey, a native of Pembroke, Massachusetts, assigned to PCU John F. Kennedy, spending time at the local Veterans Affairs hospital was a meaningful experience. “There is truly nothing better than giving back to those who came before us,” Hussey said. “It’s an honor to show our appreciation for the veterans who stood the watch before us, and especially to meet a plank owner of the original John F. Kennedy, who is a Brookline native.”



The namesake visit concluded with a reception hosted by the Navy League, where members of the ship’s crew engaged with local leaders and community members in honor the shared history between John F. Kennedy and the Boston community.



PCU John F. Kennedy is the second aircraft carrier in the Ford Class, the first new class in more than 40 years.



At 1,092 feet in length and 100,000 tons, CVN 79 represents dramatic advances in propulsion, power generation, ordnance handling, and aircraft launch systems. These innovations will support a higher sortie generation rate at significant cost savings when compared to Nimitz-class carriers. The Gerald R. Ford class also offers a considerable reduction—approximately $4 billion per ship—in life cycle operations and support costs compared to the earlier Nimitz class.



The new technology and warfighting capabilities that John F. Kennedy brings to the fleet will transform naval warfare, supporting a more capable and lethal forward-deployed U.S. naval presence. In an emerging era of great power competition, CVN 79 will serve as the most agile and lethal combat platform globally, with improved systems that enhance interoperability among other platforms in the carrier strike group and with the naval forces of regional allies and partners.