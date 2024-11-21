Washington National Guard Recognized for Efforts in Navy Aircraft Crash Recovery

Photo By Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon | U.S. Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment (General Support Aviation...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon | U.S. Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment (General Support Aviation Battalion), Washington National Guard, attach a cargo hook to a CH-47 Chinook during sling-load operations near Mount Rainier, Wash., Oct. 25, 2024. Washington National Guard aviation assets were activated from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27 to support the U.S. Navy in its’ recovery of an EA-18G Growler fighter jet. The aircraft and its’ crew went missing on Oct. 15 during a flight from Naval Station Whidbey Island. (U.S. National Guard photo by Adeline Witherspoon) see less | View Image Page

Senior Department of Defense leaders, including Vice Adm. Dan Cheever, commander of Naval Air Forces, recently honored members of the Washington National Guard for their role in supporting the multi-agency search and recovery mission following the crash of a U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler aircraft.



“I wanted to send a heartfelt thank you to your National Guard team for their support of the downed EA-18G Growler,” wrote Cheever in an email to Washington National Guard leaders. “Their first-class assistance and exceptional professionalism were greatly appreciated during this tragic event. The dignified transfer off the mountain and participation in the memorial service are testaments to the heart within your force.”



The crash occurred on October 15, 2024, during a routine training flight in a remote, steep area east of Mount Rainier in Yakima County, at an elevation of approximately 6,000 feet. The challenging terrain complicated initial search and recovery efforts. After several days, Navy personnel and local law enforcement determined that specialized units were needed to assist.



The 1st Battalion, 168th General Support Aviation, 96th Aviation Troop Command, was one of the first units called to support. Their CH-47 Chinook helicopters delivered essential equipment and transported Special Forces soldiers to aid in the difficult operations. Despite these efforts, the Navy confirmed the loss of both crew members and shifted the mission to recovery and investigation.



To secure the crash site, soldiers from the 420th Chemical Battalion were mobilized under State Active Duty authority. While Navy Security Forces lacked the authority to restrict civilian access, Guard members provided 24/7 security at traffic control points to ensure the integrity of the recovery site.



“When the mission turned from search and rescue to recovery / reclamation the National Guard stepped up and provided crash-site security,” said Adm. Lisa M. Franchetti, chief of Naval Operations in an email to National Guard leadership. “It made a difference in a challenging time.”



The recovery efforts concluded on October 27, 2024, with all personnel demobilized afterward. The operation highlighted the seamless collaboration between the Navy, National Guard, and local agencies in addressing emergencies in difficult environments.



“This was quite a sobering experience. It was an honor to be called upon and trusted to support the recovery operations,” said Col. Angela Gentry, director of operations, Joint Force Headquarters, Washington National Guard. “This is never the circumstance for which you would want to bring the community together, but the amount of professionalism in the seamless activation and execution of every duty and responsibility was simply impressive.”