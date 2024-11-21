Eielson Air Force Base Launches Winter Trails Challenge for 2024-25 Season

Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey | Gene Larocca of the Eielson Air Force Base Natural Resources and Deb Lipyanic of the...... read more read more Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey | Gene Larocca of the Eielson Air Force Base Natural Resources and Deb Lipyanic of the Alaska Air National Guard, 168th Wing Environmental Office, pose for a selfie with Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey, 168th public affairs, while showing off the new Winter Trails Challenge sign to kick off the hiking and skiing challenge. Larocca and Lipyanic collaborated to bring the community-building activity to the base and help educate on the base's hidden outdoor gems for recreation. The new signs on the dozen trails on the base feature the Eielson Natural Resources and the 168th Wing Polar Bear logos. The challenge is out there to gather your Polar Bear selfies, and squadron challenges will soon be introduced for those looking for an extra layer of competition. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey) see less | View Image Page

EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, Alaska – The Eielson Air Force Base Natural Resources and the Alaska Air National Guard, 168th Wing Environmental office are teaming up to bring an exciting winter activity to the base: the 2024-2025 EAFB NR and 168 WG Winter Trails Challenge. The challenge, running from Dec. 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025, invites military members, families, and base employees of all ages to explore the scenic trails of Eielson AFB while having fun and earning prizes.



“This is a great way for people to experience the beauty of Alaska while staying active, making memories, and learning about new places on base,” said Deb Lipyanic from the 168th Environmental Office. “It’s about encouraging people to get outside, bringing people together, enjoying the winter, and discovering what we have here.”



Like the popular Fairbanks Borough Trails Challenge, this initiative encourages participants to hike, ski, or explore a dozen trails around the base, each marked by the Trails Challenge signs. The goal is to find the signs, snap a selfie with them, and submit your photo to win some swag, including custom coffee cups featuring the challenge logo.



The challenge is a fun activity and an opportunity to connect with the great outdoors while discovering Eielson AFB’s hidden gems.



“We know sometimes people don’t always want to go to town to do things,” said Lipyanic. “The whole family can get out and do this right here at Eielson. They can feel more comfortable with the base they have been stationed at whether they wanted to be here or not.”



The idea for the Trails Challenge began when Lipyanic ran into Gene Larocca from the Eielson Natural Resources office during a hike in Fairbanks and thought the trail challenge would be great on base, so they partnered to bring the community-building activity to the base.



“Every so many years, a new rotation of active-duty personnel moves in, which will be all new to them,” said Lipyanic. “For folks who live and work here, it is a great opportunity to come out at lunchtime, go skiing, collect their sign, and get some PT.”



Greg added, “Great group PT or Unite event for the units on base.”



The trail challenge signs feature the Eielson Natural Resources and the 168th Wing Polar Bear logos. The challenge is out there to gather your Polar Bear selfies. Squadron challenges will soon be introduced for those looking for an extra layer of competition.



“We plan to hold friendly competitions between active and guard units, where teams can compete to see who can find the most signs in a given period,” said Lipyanic. “It will be fun to bring units together and enjoy some friendly rivalry – best of the best units.”



Larocca said, “Focused on the work-life balance, what we have here, even in the competitiveness of it all, is people, including commanders, who will see the locations and know where to share with others.”



The signs are strategically placed around the base to ensure participants can explore areas they may have yet to visit. The locations offer recreational activities, encouraging participants to experience the base’s wide range of outdoor options.



“The idea was to put the signs in areas that will bring people to recreation locations,” said Greg. “Make sure people are familiar with where they can recreate. We even included the stock lakes so we could have signs at the stock lakes where people could connect to the resources. People can go, and this is the hiking trail at the stocked lakes with fishing opportunities.

Greg wanted to remind the participants. “Trail rules on the checklist state whether the trail allows access by foot, skis, or operating recreational vehicles.”



“I was really happy Gene was keen on partnering with us,” said Lipyanic. “Partnering on this project has been fun. I’m excited to finally get this underway and excited to see where it goes in the future. We should do things together – It cements an excellent, solid partnership between the host and the tenant unit. We want to do things together and actively participate by doing this kind of stuff.”



Greg said, “You are contributing to the community’s quality of life. It’s a neat way to bring people into the locations and introduce them to these recreational-based locations so they know what there is to do in summer or winter, whatever the season.”



The Eielson AFB Natural Resources office is the guide to enjoying the Alaskan Outdoors.



“We basically say as natural resources, we are your park office on base,” said Larocca. “We are trying to connect you from A to Z.”



While the official start date for the Eielson Trail Challenge is December 1, those eager to begin over Thanksgiving weekend are encouraged to do so. “It’s a great way to work off your turkey,” Lipyanic joked.



How to Participate:

1. Register: Sign up for the challenge by emailing 168wg.eielsonafb.trailschallenge@us.af.mil with your name, family members, or friends who wish to join.

2. Find the Signs: Explore the trails and locate the special “diamond” logo signs.

3. Take a Selfie: Capture a photo with the sign as proof of your adventure.

4. Submit Your Photos: Email your selfies to the provided address and claim your prizes when you find all 12 signs.

The challenge is open to anyone with access to Eielson AFB. While base access is required to visit many of the trails, visitors can be sponsored onto the installation. It’s a unique opportunity to explore Alaska's natural beauty right from the doorstep of Eielson AFB.

Once the winter challenge concludes, the summer challenge will begin in May 2025, continuing the tradition of connecting people with nature through fun and adventure.



For more details on the challenge, including trail maps, visit the official Eielson AFB Natural Resources Office at Building 2215