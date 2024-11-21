Eielson Air Force Base Launches Winter Trails Challenge for 2024-25 Season

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Eielson Air Force Base Winter Trails Challenge sign is displayed to kick off the hiking and skiing challenge across a dozen trails on the base. Gene Larocca of the Eielson Natural Resources and Deb Lipyanic of the Alaska Air National Guard, 168th Wing Environmental Office, collaborated to bring the community-building activity to the base and help educate on the base's hidden outdoor gems for recreation. The new signs on the dozen trails on the base feature the Eielson Natural Resources and the 168th Wing Polar Bear logos. The challenge is out there to gather your Polar Bear selfies, and squadron challenges will soon be introduced for those looking for an extra layer of competition. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)