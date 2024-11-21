Moody Airman reflects on her experience with DAF Women’s Basketball Team

For many individuals in the Air Force, being an Airman is their foremost identity. Airmen work hard every day to meet the demands of their military careers and successfully carry out each mission.

For Staff Sgt. Farah Butler, 71st Rescue Generation Squadron unit training manager, balancing her role as an Airman and athlete was a unique opportunity. Her grit and resolve as an Airman translated well, since she recently earned a spot among 12 members to be part of the U.S. Air Force Women’s 2024 basketball team.

Butler’s journey of representing herself as both an Airman and athlete shaped her sense of self, revealing how both worlds positively impact and enhance each other.

“My military training taught me endurance and humility, which pushed me through doubts, especially when I didn’t make it last year,” said Butler. “Basketball has taught me mental endurance so I can keep going even when I am tired. With what I learned along the way, I am able to push through anything.”

Butler’s competitive spirit has always driven her to achieve her goals and excel in hobbies like sports, particularly basketball. After returning from a deployment in 2022, she learned that her best friend had tried out for and made the Air Force basketball team. Taking leave to attend the championship in San Diego to support her friend, Butler found herself inspired by the competitive energy and sense of camaraderie at the game. Watching from the stands, she realized that the experience reignited her passion for basketball and motivated her to pursue the sport.

“Overall, I was super excited for the opportunity,” said Butler. “I was just watching her play, and I just realized that I really wanted to do this.”

With her new goal of joining that elite team, Butler went into overdrive. She joined the Moody Air Force Female Basketball team to practice her skills and gain experience in tournaments. Her success in a tournament in Florida at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex got her noticed and pushed her to fill out an application.

“For one of the games at the tournament, we played the Air Force team, and I actually scored 22 points,” said Butler. “I was having a great time, and I scored seven threes, which led to the Air Force coach noticing me. He kept saying, ‘Way to shoot the ball,’ and I knew I had to put in an application for the team.”

For the 2023 season, Butler was invited to try out among 16 other females. The tryouts lasted two weeks, but the cuts for the final roster of 12 were made on day five.

According to Butler, the tryouts were tough since she had no prior collegiate or high school experience, and she was one of the four cuts. However, after experiencing the tryout atmosphere and meeting the other players, she was motivated to continue to work to get on the team.

“Based on what the team needed at the time, I was not providing that,” said Butler. “However, I told myself I can only get better and I can come back, so I spent the entire year working on my conditioning and my shot.”

After a full year of practicing and enhancing her basketball skills, she was more determined than ever. After putting in her application for a second time, she was invited back to tryouts among 22 other females. Butler started tryouts on Sept. 19, and again it was two weeks long, with cuts being made on the fifth day. The tryout days consisted of long hours starting with running multiple intensive drills and ending the day with scrimmages.

On day four, cuts began.

By the end of the day, only one spot remained on the team, and it was between Butler and three other women. Their coach pulled the four of them aside and was transparent, revealing that there was only one spot and that they each needed to give it their all the next day.

“There was so much talent, and everyone wanted to be here, but there was one spot left,” said Butler. “I went into practice the next day with a head full of steam, and it was my best practice; I’m knocking down my shots and it was just a big moment for me.”

Butler’s strong performance during the last practice before final cuts played a huge role, along with several other qualities that set her apart from the other three.

When asked why she thought she was chosen for the final spot on the team, Butler explained that her coaches noticed how much progress she had made since last season. She also emphasized that her hustle and motivation—not only for the sport but also for her teammates—created a positive energy that they knew was needed for the team.

Upon making the team, Butler and the rest of the members of the Department of the Air Force Women’s Basketball team trained diligently during the second week to compete in the Armed Forces tournament in Columbus, Georgia, on Oct. 11, finishing undefeated and bringing home gold. The 2024 season was a success.

While the season ended in success, there were many moments that made balancing military duties and athletics a challenging task.

Butler said while she was training for the team, Hurricane Idalia hit Valdosta, Georgia, creating a challenging situation. After each of her long and intense practices, she still had to fulfill all of her responsibilities as a unit training manager. Despite these challenges, Butler was glad she could continue her duties while the base was going through a difficult time.

The skills she gained from both basketball and her military service helped her overcome these challenges.

“Being in Security Forces was tough physically and mentally, and basketball is also tough, but I was able to learn mental endurance to motivate myself to constantly get better or to even push until the last task is finished,” said Butler. “Once you get over something that was hard, you think, ‘Oh, I can do this,’ and it makes me grateful for the tough experiences.”

There are many takeaways that Butler gained from being a part of the team and participating in sports in the Armed Forces that she was able to translate back into her military career.

“I was able to walk away with more confidence that if I set my mind to do something and trust my endurance, I know I can keep going,” said Butler. “I was so grateful for the moments I experienced, and I was able to learn that adapting and overcoming leads to more success.”

According to Butler, she experienced a new sense of camaraderie that boosted her morale and created a supportive environment where everyone motivated each other to push through each challenge.

The resilience and teamwork fostered through her athletic experiences have positively impacted her service in the military, while the core values instilled by the Air Force have been key in helping her thrive as an athlete.

“I feel so honored to be representing the Air Force in another uniform, and I always want to do my best while I am in both roles,” said Butler. “My journey as both an Airman and an athlete has shaped who I am today, showing me how much my two worlds strengthen each other.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.15.2024 Date Posted: 11.22.2024 Story ID: 485994 Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US by A1C Savannah Carpenter