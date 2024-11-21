Moody Airman reflects on her experience with DAF Women’s Basketball Team

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Farah Butler, 71st Rescue Generation Squadron unit training manager, poses for a photo at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 18, 2024. The Department of the Air Force Women’s Basketball Team went undefeated and brought home gold at the Armed Forces Championship at Columbus, Georgia, Oct. 11, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Savannah Carpenter)