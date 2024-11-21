Treaty negotiation milestone and 2025 operating plan gives more certainty for Columbia River Basin flood risk management, agencies announce public info sessions

Photo By Tom Conning | A roadside view of the Columbia River, May 3, 2024. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers...... read more read more Photo By Tom Conning | A roadside view of the Columbia River, May 3, 2024. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Bureau of Reclamation will update the public about 2025 flood risk management (FRM) operations related to the Columbia River Treaty (Treaty) during virtual information sessions on December 4 and December 5. Until a modernized Treat enters into force, the United States and Canada will be in an interim period, prompting the need for a new operating plan for FRM. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and Bureau of Reclamation (Reclamation) will update the public about 2025 flood risk management (FRM) operations related to the Columbia River Treaty (Treaty). The agencies will hold virtual information sessions on December 4 and December 5.



For the first 60 years of the Treaty the United States paid up front for a preplanned amount of FRM storage in Canadian reservoirs, which helped manage floods in the Columbia River. As of September 16, 2024, the operations under the Treaty for that preplanned space in Canada are no longer in force. Under the existing Treaty, the United States can continue accessing storage space in Canada for FRM after September 2024, but the access will look different than the first 60 years of the Treaty. USACE and Reclamation explained some of these operational changes and potential impacts during information sessions last year. A recording is available here: https://youtu.be/u1C27CP_SDU.



On July 11, the two countries announced they had reached an agreement in principle on key aspects of a modernized treaty. Since then, both countries have begun developing text for a modernized treaty regime. Once the agreement enters into force, it improves FRM operations for the United States over the existing Treaty as it provides for 3.6 million acre-feet (MAF) of preplanned space in Canadian reservoirs. Until that new regime enters into force, the United States and Canada will be in an interim period, prompting the need for a new operating plan for FRM. USACE has worked with Canada to secure the 3.6 MAF of preplanned FRM storage for 2025.



The 2025 planned operations include Canada providing 3.6 MAF of preplanned FRM storage at Hugh Keenleyside Dam, which is consistent with the July agreement in principle. If U.S. FRM reservoirs and the 3.6 MAF of preplanned space in Canada are insufficient to address U.S. flooding, the U.S. will exercise its right to “call” Canada for additional space under the Columbia River Treaty.



In the information sessions, USACE and Reclamation will explain the potential changes to river flows and reservoir storage under this new dynamic. USACE and Reclamation are holding the public information sessions virtually and will provide information about potential impacts to operations.



Virtual meeting information:

Dates: Wednesday, December 4: 10 to 11 a.m. PST

Thursday, December 5: 4 to 5 p.m. PST

Link: https://usace1.webex.com/meet/edward.t.conning

Call: 1-844-800-2712 (US) (Call-in toll-free number)

Access Code: 1998 73 5911#



