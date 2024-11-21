Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Treaty negotiation milestone and 2025 operating plan gives more certainty for Columbia River Basin flood risk management, agencies announce public info sessions

    Columbia River views

    Photo By Tom Conning | A roadside view of the Columbia River, May 3, 2024. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers...... read more read more

    PORLTAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2024

    Story by Tom Conning 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and Bureau of Reclamation (Reclamation) will update the public about 2025 flood risk management (FRM) operations related to the Columbia River Treaty (Treaty). The agencies will hold virtual information sessions on December 4 and December 5.

    For the first 60 years of the Treaty the United States paid up front for a preplanned amount of FRM storage in Canadian reservoirs, which helped manage floods in the Columbia River. As of September 16, 2024, the operations under the Treaty for that preplanned space in Canada are no longer in force. Under the existing Treaty, the United States can continue accessing storage space in Canada for FRM after September 2024, but the access will look different than the first 60 years of the Treaty. USACE and Reclamation explained some of these operational changes and potential impacts during information sessions last year. A recording is available here: https://youtu.be/u1C27CP_SDU.

    On July 11, the two countries announced they had reached an agreement in principle on key aspects of a modernized treaty. Since then, both countries have begun developing text for a modernized treaty regime. Once the agreement enters into force, it improves FRM operations for the United States over the existing Treaty as it provides for 3.6 million acre-feet (MAF) of preplanned space in Canadian reservoirs. Until that new regime enters into force, the United States and Canada will be in an interim period, prompting the need for a new operating plan for FRM. USACE has worked with Canada to secure the 3.6 MAF of preplanned FRM storage for 2025.

    The 2025 planned operations include Canada providing 3.6 MAF of preplanned FRM storage at Hugh Keenleyside Dam, which is consistent with the July agreement in principle. If U.S. FRM reservoirs and the 3.6 MAF of preplanned space in Canada are insufficient to address U.S. flooding, the U.S. will exercise its right to “call” Canada for additional space under the Columbia River Treaty.

    In the information sessions, USACE and Reclamation will explain the potential changes to river flows and reservoir storage under this new dynamic. USACE and Reclamation are holding the public information sessions virtually and will provide information about potential impacts to operations.

    Virtual meeting information:
    Dates: Wednesday, December 4: 10 to 11 a.m. PST
    Thursday, December 5: 4 to 5 p.m. PST
    Link: https://usace1.webex.com/meet/edward.t.conning
    Call: 1-844-800-2712 (US) (Call-in toll-free number)
    Access Code: 1998 73 5911#

    – 30 –

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2024
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 15:51
    Story ID: 485987
    Location: PORLTAND, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Treaty negotiation milestone and 2025 operating plan gives more certainty for Columbia River Basin flood risk management, agencies announce public info sessions, by Tom Conning, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Columbia River views

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Columbia
    Treaty
    Columbia River
    flood risk management
    Columbia River Basin
    Columbia River Treaty

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download