SSgt Jaime Serna: Sharp as a diamond

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala--- The Diamond Sharp award recognizes outstanding Airmen and Guardians who embody the Air Force mission, standards and core values.



U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jaime Serna, 42nd Security Forces Squadron investigator, was selected as the 2024 Diamond Sharp non-commissioned officer of the third quarter due to his outstanding service and performance.



“It’s an incredible job,” said Serna. “In my career, this is the first award I won. It makes it feel that much more special it was from an organization and a group of people that I have a lot of respect for.”

It has been almost eight years since Serna joined the Air Force in 2017, and he has shown significant dedication and military service throughout his career and here at Maxwell.



“He has excellent work ethic,” said Tech. Sgt. Ashley Clapp, 42nd SFS non-commission officer in charge of the investigation section. “I only have two investigators, but they are both very dependable. I can count on him to accomplish anything that I task him, and he’s very good at taking lead.”



Serna oversaw the wing’s Suicide Prevention Month challenge, encouraging the Maxwell-Gunter community to participate in events that highlighted the importance of physical fitness and connection in order to combat suicide. He was also the point of contact for the 9/11 & POW/MIA Remembrance Walk and 24 Hour Vigil, with participation from several Maxwell-Gunter units.



While on temporary duty at Loring Air Force Base, Maine, Serna served as a historian. He brought back artifacts and information on the 42nd Air Base Wing and 42nd SFS, reawakening the interest in their history.



As an investigator, Serna conducted inspections at a local federal prison, leading to the discovery and confiscation of harmful contraband. While his job comes with investigating events in which someone did something wrong, Serna also appreciates his job because he has had the opportunity to prove an indvidual's innocence.



Serna is a big advocate for mental health, said Clapp, and he always talks about the importance of maintaining good mental health and seeking help if needed.



Serna encourages Airmen to not lose hope in seemingly hopeless situations, especially for those who may be lacking support or recognition.

“I promise you, everybody will notice the amount of work you put in, whether you are winning the awards or not,” Serna said. “The people around you and the people that you work [are] going to see your work ethic, and they’re going to appreciate you for it.”



Serna said he would like to be remembered as a person who made things right, whether he helped someone overcome a problem at work or in their personal life. He wants to be remembered as somebody who had a positive impact.



Serna’s future goals include going into every professional or personal situation and improving it, leaving it better than he found it.



“People often think that success is something that you work toward, or a place you try to get to, something that you try to achieve,” he said, “In reality, success is just a byproduct of what happened when all of your preparation meets an opportunity. You never know when that opportunity is going to come, and when it does, it’s better that you’re ready for it.”

