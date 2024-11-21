241029-F-CO102-1001

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jaime Serna, 42nd Security Forces Squadron investigator, receives the 2024 Diamond Sharp non-commissioned officer of the 3rd quarter at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala., Oct. 29, 2024. The award recognizes outstanding Airmen and Guardians who embody the Air Force mission standards and core values. (Courtesy photo)