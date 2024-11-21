Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    241029-F-CO102-1001

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    241029-F-CO102-1001

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa 

    Air University Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jaime Serna, 42nd Security Forces Squadron investigator, receives the 2024 Diamond Sharp non-commissioned officer of the 3rd quarter at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala., Oct. 29, 2024. The award recognizes outstanding Airmen and Guardians who embody the Air Force mission standards and core values. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2024
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 15:14
    Photo ID: 8768342
    VIRIN: 241029-F-CO102-1001
    Resolution: 783x437
    Size: 270.51 KB
    Location: ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 241029-F-CO102-1001, by SrA Elizabeth Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Maxwell Air Force Base #42nd Security Forces Squadron #Diamond Sharp Award

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download