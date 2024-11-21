124FW completes Green Flag West, tests readiness, teamwork

The 124th Fighter Wing returned to Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, from Green Flag West, Nov. 9, 2024, after spending more than 15 days training in the Nevada desert.



The exercise is designed to prepare units to support combat operations around the world.



“Green Flag offers a joint-training environment that focuses on multi-service integration during combat operations,” said Col. Chad Kornberg, the 124th Fighter Wing commander. “A near-peer fight will necessitate proficiency and familiarity with joint operations doctrine to be combat effective and support the national defense strategy.”



The exercise also provided unique training opportunities, like landing on unimproved fields, which our Airmen are unable to get when training back home at Gowen Field. Training the way we plan to fight better prepares the wing for whatever the future fight asks of us, Kornberg said.



Realistic training is critical to combat readiness.



“The training that the 124th Maintenance Group got at Green Flag replicated real-world scenarios as closely as possible by introducing contested environments, rapid turnaround times, and interoperability with other units,” said Lt. Col. Daniel Benfield, the exercise officer in charge of the 124th Maintenance Group. “The complex training environment tested our Airmen’s ability to react quickly to changing scenarios.”



According to Benfield, another key area of focus for training during GFW was testing the concept of mission-ready Airmen. These skills were tested in various scenarios including close-air-support, combat search and rescue, joint-fire integration, and loading and building munitions.



Being a mission-ready Airman requires overcoming challenges and working as a team.



“Every TDY brings with it unique challenges, and GFW is no exception,” said Senior Master Sgt. Taylor McBride, the exercise maintenance non-commissioned officer in charge. “These challenges breed resilience and confidence with each and every hurdle successfully overcome. Our team of maintainers came together, one team, one fight, with the same goal.”



The teambuilding developed during an exercise directly impacts deployed operations.



“I have never seen a group of people come together to form a solid team the way I do when we deploy together,” McBride said. “There’s something special that happens when we go TDY and deploy. The relationships get stronger, and we unite our skill sets to accomplish the mission.”



The value of teamwork and the ability to adapt to changing scenarios was truly highlighted during a routine gunload conducted by members of the 124th FW’s weapons squadron.



“In weapons, you're on a crew of three. You have your one-man, two-man and three-man positions. That's who is working on the jet with you at the same time and making sure everyone is safe,” explained Staff Sgt. Alyssa Johnson, an aircraft armament systems technician assigned to the 124th FW. “Because of the circumstances here at Nellis, we don't have munitions systems pulling our trailers for our 30mm rounds, so we have to push them by hand. Other crews were coming out pushing those trailers alongside us. We were jumping in and rotating with them. Being able to work with these other groups proves that we are stronger together.”



Being stronger together means understanding each other's job and willingly lending a helping hand during all phases of operations.



“We challenged our Airmen to stay away from the phrase ‘that’s not my job’ and instead find ways that they can be involved across different AFSC lines and help the mission move forward as one team,” said Benfield. “The bonds of trust and relationships that are formed during these exercises are pivotal for laying the foundation of how effectively the team will work together in a true combat environment.”



The wing depends on more than equipment to be successful at home and abroad.



“Our wing relies on our Airmen to get the job done, and supporting both exercises and deployments requires sacrifices by not only them, but their families and employers,” said Kornberg. “To our Airmen, thank you for your dedicated service to the great state of Idaho and this nation; your sacrifices in this service do not go unnoticed and each and every one of you is critical to the success of this wing. To the families of our Airmen, thank you for supporting your loved ones as they support the needs of the wing, this state and country. Without you, we lose an essential piece to our Airmen’s overall combat effectiveness. Go Guard…Attack.”

