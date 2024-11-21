Fort Buchanan Education Center is a critical readiness enabler capability for troops in the Caribbean

Photo By Jose Lopez | For Nancy Ramos, working at the Education Center is all about service. "The United...... read more read more Photo By Jose Lopez | For Nancy Ramos, working at the Education Center is all about service. "The United States Army provides Soldiers with information for educational opportunities through the Army Ignited Portal. Service member can find most of the information they need on that website; however, if they encounter issues, we can assist them. Soldiers can find out if they qualify for the different services and opportunities here," said Ramos. see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico-Army Reserve Sgt. Stephanie Marie González-Vicente's personal story demonstrates how the Fort Buchanan Education Center enables Soldiers' readiness and professional development.



"Since the beginning of my military career, I've been in touch with the Education Center, where I was able to activate my tuition assistance, which I didn't even know I had. They also provided me information about the different financial aids available for my studies," said González Vicente, reflecting on her experiences with the installation's Education Center.



The soldier explained how Ms. Nancy Ramos, the installation's education specialist, helped her accomplish her mission.



"As a Civil Affairs Soldier, part of my job requires knowing a second language. So, I went to the Education Center, knowing absolutely nothing. I went one day, and Nancy motivated me to keep seeking information to continue my studies. Even when I was in Germany, I'd contact her by email," added González Vicente.



For Nancy Ramos, working at the Education Center is all about service.



"The United States Army provides Soldiers with information for educational opportunities

through the Army Ignited Portal. Service member can find most of the information they need on that website; however, if they encounter issues, we can assist them. Soldiers can find out if they qualify for the different services and opportunities here," said Ramos.



According to Ramos, one of the primary services they provide Soldiers is processing their tuition assistance. However, they also provide information about the GI Bill and Student Loan Repayment Program and administer specialized Department of Defense tests, such as the Defense Language Proficiency Test, Oral Proficiency Interview, and Selection Instrument for Flight Training.



Meanwhile, González Vicente, a mother with many family responsibilities, encouraged everyone to pursue their education goals, no matter the difficulty.



"Find the right university, that is flexible enough for your situation and keep going. Even one class at a time, you can keep taking classes until you finish. I think we need to set aside the fear of starting, and once you begin, just finish it," said González Vicente.



"If it was not for Nancy and the staff at the Education Center, I wouldn't be where I am today. Thanks to them, I have one bachelor's degree and am halfway through a second one in biology. I truly feel the Fort Buchanan Education Center team has been integral to my carrer and professional development," said González Vicente.



For additional information about the services provided at the Fort Buchanan Education Center, call 787-707-4354.



Fort Buchanan serves a diverse military community of approximately 15,000 active-duty Reserve, National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve personnel. Fort Buchanan's mission is to serve as a readiness enhancement platform and facilitate the deployment of military personnel to any place at any time.