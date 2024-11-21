Fort Buchanan Education Center is a critical readiness enabler capability for troops in the Caribbean

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

For Nancy Ramos, working at the Education Center is all about service.



"The United States Army provides Soldiers with information for educational opportunities

through the Army Ignited Portal. Service member can find most of the information they need on that website; however, if they encounter issues, we can assist them. Soldiers can find out if they qualify for the different services and opportunities here," said Ramos.