Navy Region Hawaii N-Focus: Spotlight on Office of the Inspector General (N00G)

Photo By Melvin J Gonzalvo | The team at Navy Region Hawaii (NRH) Office of the Inspector General (OIG) poses for a...... read more read more Photo By Melvin J Gonzalvo | The team at Navy Region Hawaii (NRH) Office of the Inspector General (OIG) poses for a picture at the Military and Family Support Center on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Oct. 30, 2024. The team of four includes the region inspector general Aaron Lehl, deputy inspector general Gwendolyn Haugen, inspector/investigator Lee Watanabe and management analyst Maria Gammon. The OIG provides support and guidance that enables management to evaluate the economy, efficiency, effectiveness, and integrity of the administration, operation, and function of the command. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo) see less | View Image Page

The Office of the Inspector General (OIG) inspects, investigates, or inquires into matters of importance to the Department of the Navy with respect to fraud, waste, abuse, mismanagement, and command operations. The OIG provides support and guidance that enables management to evaluate the economy, efficiency, effectiveness, and integrity of the administration, operation, and function of the command.



The Office of the Inspector General (N00G) is one of more than 30 N codes at Commander, Navy Region Hawaii (CNRH).



N codes are the operational backbone of a Navy command. Each N code functions as a department with a specific set of responsibilities and dedicated staff. Many N codes have sub-codes that oversee specific programs. The N code system was developed to provide a structure of the U.S. Navy for the chief of naval operations organization, which is typically illustrated in the command’s organizational chart.



Aaron Lehl is the Inspector General for the CNRH Office of Inspector General.



The OIG is a subordinate department under the N00 regional commander (REGCOM) and is located in the Military Family Support Center/Regional Support Center on Bougainville Drive.



The OIG serves the command by providing independent and impartial investigation and inspection efforts to the REGCOM by appropriately addressing hotline complaints, performing audit liaison, and conducting independent investigations and inspections to ensure compliance, promote integrity, identify and eliminate or mitigate risks, and achieve efficiencies and compliance.



“Our office serves as an independent and unbiased support to the commander with a focus on ensuring the highest level of integrity and public confidence is maintained. We ensure personnel, programs, and functions are operating in compliance with governing standards; identify areas of non-compliance, risk, and inefficiencies; and work with leadership and program directors in bringing programs and functions into further compliance, improved efficiency, and lessened risk, thereby ensuring our command remains effective and ready,” said Lehl.



For the community, the OIG provides independent and objective investigations and inspections to help prevent, detect, and deter fraud, waste, abuse and mismanagement.



“Federal personnel and the general public are able to seek our assistance regarding issues and complaints they may have when other avenues or resources have been unresponsive or if there is a fear of reprisal,” explained Lehl. “I am proud of the culture established in the office and take pride in the work we do and the integrity of the work-products we complete, whether it be an official investigation report, an inspection report, coordinating efforts with external audit agencies, or communicating with leaders, Sailors, civilians, and the public alike. Our leadership, our people, and the public deserve no less.”



CNRH’s OIG team of four includes the Region Inspector General, Deputy Inspector General, an inspector/investigator, and a management analyst.



“Our strength is the varied professional experience and backgrounds of the team we draw upon and share to support each other, the command, and the community. Among us, we have a licensed attorney; a crime scene investigator, a civilian paralegal, and a former Navy paralegal,” said Lehl. “We attribute our ability to address a broad range of topics brought to the attention of our office to our varied professional experiences and backgrounds.”



“While we fall under CNRH, we maintain independence and autonomy when it comes to conducting investigations and inspections, and our findings therefrom,” added Lehl. “Our vision is to be viewed as ‘The Conscience of the Commander,’ making a difference, adding value at all levels through proactive assistance, advice, and advocacy.”



For more information about the Office of the Inspector General, visit https://cnrh.cnic.navy.mil/Operations-and-Management/Inspector-General/, call (808) 471-1949, or email cnrhoig@us.navy.mil.



