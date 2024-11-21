The team at Navy Region Hawaii (NRH) Office of the Inspector General (OIG) poses for a picture at the Military and Family Support Center on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Oct. 30, 2024. The team of four includes the region inspector general Aaron Lehl, deputy inspector general Gwendolyn Haugen, inspector/investigator Lee Watanabe and management analyst Maria Gammon. The OIG provides support and guidance that enables management to evaluate the economy, efficiency, effectiveness, and integrity of the administration, operation, and function of the command. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2024 20:44
|Photo ID:
|8766647
|VIRIN:
|241030-N-KN989-7286
|Resolution:
|6418x4584
|Size:
|774.94 KB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Region Hawaii N-Focus: Spotlight on Office of the Inspector General (N00G), by Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
