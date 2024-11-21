Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Region Hawaii N-Focus: Spotlight on Office of the Inspector General (N00G)

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2024

    Photo by Melvin J Gonzalvo        

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    The team at Navy Region Hawaii (NRH) Office of the Inspector General (OIG) poses for a picture at the Military and Family Support Center on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Oct. 30, 2024. The team of four includes the region inspector general Aaron Lehl, deputy inspector general Gwendolyn Haugen, inspector/investigator Lee Watanabe and management analyst Maria Gammon. The OIG provides support and guidance that enables management to evaluate the economy, efficiency, effectiveness, and integrity of the administration, operation, and function of the command. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

    Date Taken: 10.30.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 20:44
    Photo ID: 8766647
    VIRIN: 241030-N-KN989-7286
    Resolution: 6418x4584
    Size: 774.94 KB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    CNRH
    Hawaii
    Office of the Inspector General
    OIG
    Melvin J. Gonzalvo
    N00G

