    Garrison safety team ensures readiness with mask testing

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.22.2024

    Story by Natalie Stanley 

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa

    Torii Station, Japan – The U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa Safety Office conducted annual fit mask testing for Logistics Readiness Center (LRC) personnel this month to ensure compliance with Army safety regulations and to protect employees in hazardous environments.
    The tests, which measure the effectiveness of protective masks and ensure a proper fit, are part of a larger program to maintain readiness and safety. According to Akiko Fukai, Command Safety Officer, the tests are critical for ensuring masks perform as designed in high-risk scenarios.
    “Properly fitted masks can mean the difference between safety and exposure in hazardous conditions,” Fukai said. “This testing ensures that all employees are protected and ready for any situation.”
    In addition to LRC personnel, the fire department will undergo fit mask testing next month, part of a rolling schedule to ensure all garrison personnel remain compliant with Army standards. Fukai emphasized the importance of annual testing, noting that changes in facial structure or mask condition could impact performance.

