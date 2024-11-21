Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Garrison safety team ensures readiness with mask testing [Image 7 of 7]

    Garrison safety team ensures readiness with mask testing

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.21.2024

    Photo by Natalie Stanley 

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa

    Kenji Onaga, A U.S. Army Garrison safety inspector, conducts a mask fit test for the Logistics Readiness Center at Torii Station, Okinawa, on Nov. 20, 2024. The safety office conducts annual fit tests to ensure the proper fit and effectiveness of masks required for the job.

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 23:13
    Photo ID: 8766890
    VIRIN: 241121-A-QC559-1007
    Resolution: 769x1025
    Size: 717.64 KB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    This work, Garrison safety team ensures readiness with mask testing [Image 7 of 7], by Natalie Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Safety
    IMCOM
    USAG Okinawa

