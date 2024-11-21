Tulsa District issues closure notice for Marina Del Rey on Lake Texoma

TULSA, Okla. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District, issued a notice of closure to Marina Del Rey on Lake Texoma, Nov. 15.



Tulsa District notified the lessee that concerns for public safety necessitated the closure notice.



The USACE requires concessions meet safety and sanitation requirements for the good of project visitors and the stewardship of water resources on public lands.



Marina customers should coordinate removal private property stored on the lease site with Marina Del Rey.

