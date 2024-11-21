VMUT-2 conducts first MQ-9A Reaper flight aboard MCAS Cherry Point

Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Training Squadron (VMUT) 2, a subordinate unit of Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), conducted its first MQ-9A Reaper flight aboard Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point today.



VMUT-2, previously designated as VMU-2, began its transition from an operational RQ-21A Blackjack squadron into the Marine Corps’ MQ-9A Reaper Fleet Replacement Squadron (FRS) in July 2023. As the Marine Corps’ MQ-9A Reaper FRS, VMUT-2's primary mission is to train Marine Corps MQ-9 pilots and sensor operators in their respective military occupational specialties before future assignment to operational VMU squadrons across the Marine Corps. VMUT-2’s first MQ-9A Reaper flight marks a crucial milestone as the squadron prepares to receive its first class of student MQ-9 pilots and sensor operators, which is scheduled to occur in spring of 2025.



“The first flight of the MQ-9A from VMUT-2 is a historic milestone that highlights the dedication and teamwork of our Marines, as well as the invaluable support of MAG 14, 2nd MAW, MCAS Cherry Point and the families who stand behind us,” said Lt. Col. Jonathan Boersma, commanding officer, VMUT-2. “This achievement is more than a technical success – it represents a bold step forward in the future of unmanned aerial systems within the Marine Corps. Our instructors here get to shape the next generation of UAS operators, instilling in them the skills and standards required to support the fleet and uphold the proud traditions of Marine aviation.”



The MQ-9A Extended Range Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF) Unmanned Expeditionary (MUX) Medium-Altitude, High-Endurance (MALE) aircraft is a medium-altitude, long-endurance Block 5 remotely piloted aircraft, enabling future Marine Corps, naval, and joint force operating concepts by providing multisensor surveillance and reconnaissance; data gateway and relay capabilities through an aerial layer; and enabling or conducting the detection and engagement of targets during expeditionary, joint, and combined operations. The MQ-9A provides intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and targeting capabilities for the MAGTF and joint force, and can perform additional missions such as: maritime domain awareness, airborne network extension, airborne early warning, and electronic support.



The MQ-9A has a range of over 1,600 miles and can operate for more than 20 hours. This extended range is possible through the addition of external fuel tanks to the aircraft that can hold over 1,300 pounds of fuel.



VMUT-2 is a subordinate unit of 2nd MAW, the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force.

