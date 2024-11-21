Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Training Squadron 2 conducts first flight

Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Training Squadron (VMUT) 2, conducts its first MQ-9A Reaper unmanned aerial system flight at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Nov. 21, 2024. VMUT-2 serves as the Marine Corps MQ-9A Reaper Fleet Replacement Squadron, whose primary mission is to train unmanned aerial systems officers and enlisted sensor operators in their respective military occupational specialties. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Rowdy Vanskike)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2024 14:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|944526
|VIRIN:
|241121-M-YH653-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110696987
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
