    Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Training Squadron 2 conducts first flight

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2024

    Video by Sgt. Rowdy Vanskike  

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Training Squadron (VMUT) 2, conducts its first MQ-9A Reaper unmanned aerial system flight at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Nov. 21, 2024. VMUT-2 serves as the Marine Corps MQ-9A Reaper Fleet Replacement Squadron, whose primary mission is to train unmanned aerial systems officers and enlisted sensor operators in their respective military occupational specialties. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Rowdy Vanskike)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 14:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 944526
    VIRIN: 241121-M-YH653-1001
    Filename: DOD_110696987
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Training Squadron 2 conducts first flight, by Sgt Rowdy Vanskike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    UAS
    drones
    Reaper
    Nightowls
    USMCNews

