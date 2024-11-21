San Diego Business Journal Honors Mark Compton as 2024 Cybersecurity Executive of the Year, NAVWAR Recognized for Workforce Development

Photo By Elisha Gamboa | 241119-N-FX457-001 - Lisa Easterly, San Diego Cyber Center of Excellence (CCOE)...... read more read more Photo By Elisha Gamboa | 241119-N-FX457-001 - Lisa Easterly, San Diego Cyber Center of Excellence (CCOE) president presents Mark Compton, Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) command information security officer (CISO) with the 2024 Cybersecurity Executive of the Year during CCOE’s 10th anniversary event on Nov. 19 at Qualcomm Headquarters in San Diego. see less | View Image Page

The San Diego Business Journal (SDBJ) has named Mark Compton, command information security officer (CISO) at Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR), the 2024 Cybersecurity Executive of the Year. In addition, NAVWAR was honored with the Workforce Development – Public Sector award at the 2024 San Diego Cybersecurity Stewardship Awards. Presented by the SDBJ in partnership with the San Diego Cyber Center of Excellence (CCOE), these prestigious recognitions highlight NAVWAR's steadfast dedication to advancing cybersecurity awareness, education, and workforce development across the San Diego community.



The Cybersecurity Executive of the Year and Workforce Development awards were announced Oct. 28, with the winners celebrated during CCOE’s 10th anniversary event on Nov. 19 at Qualcomm Headquarters in San Diego. These awards highlight the significant contributions of both individuals and organizations in advancing cybersecurity and promoting diversity and inclusivity within the industry.



Mark Compton: A Visionary Leader Driving Cybersecurity Innovation



Mark Compton’s leadership in cybersecurity has had a transformative impact, not only on NAVWAR but also on the broader cybersecurity ecosystem in San Diego. As CISO at NAVWAR, Compton has been a driving force behind several initiatives aimed at both strengthening the Navy’s cybersecurity posture and fostering a more diverse, skilled cybersecurity workforce. His recognition as Cybersecurity Executive of the Year is a reflection of his pioneering work in both areas.



“This prestigious award recognizes NAVWAR’s leadership in advancing cybersecurity innovation and workforce development on a national scale,” said John Pope, NAVWAR’s Executive Director. “It is a testament to the commitment and expertise of our team in safeguarding critical systems while cultivating the next generation of cyber talent. Cybersecurity is not merely a mission—it is a responsibility that shapes the future of our Navy, our communities, and our nation. NAVWAR is proud to be a leader in this essential endeavor.”

NAVWAR has been at the forefront of groundbreaking workforce development initiatives that promote inclusivity in cybersecurity. Programs such as CyberHire, CAREERworks, and specialized workshops for the Girl Scouts aim to build pathways for underrepresented groups, including women, veterans, and neurodiverse individuals, into the cybersecurity workforce.



NAVWAR’s recognition in the Workforce Development – Public Sector category acknowledges these efforts. The command’s ongoing partnerships with organizations like the National Foundation for Autism Research (NFAR) and its work with K-12 students through science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) outreach demonstrate a deep commitment to education and training in cybersecurity, ensuring that future generations are prepared for the growing demand in the field.



Strengthening San Diego’s Cybersecurity Ecosystem



Compton's leadership extends beyond workforce development. He has played a pivotal role in developing innovative cybersecurity tools and fostering collaboration between the public and private sectors. Notable contributions include Haiku Games That Train, a gamified learning platform designed to improve cybersecurity skills, and My eCISO, a tool to help small and medium-sized businesses enhance their cybersecurity posture. These resources help individuals and businesses, particularly in the San Diego area, stay ahead of evolving cyber threats.



Furthermore, Compton has been instrumental in the creation of the San Diego Regional Cyber Lab and San Diego Cyber Clinic, both of which offer essential cyber incident response and training services to local organizations. His collaboration with the CCOE and other regional partners ensures that San Diego remains a leader in cybersecurity innovation and education.



NAVWAR’s Cybersecurity Excellence and Community Impact



NAVWAR plays a key role in shaping the Navy's cybersecurity strategy and securing critical systems. As the Navy’s Cybersecurity Technical Authority, it develops advanced solutions to protect mission-critical infrastructure. Programs like Rapid Assess and Incorporate for Software Engineering (RAISE) 2.0 enable faster, secure software delivery, and the Cyber Ready program monitors risks to ensure readiness in contested environments. As one of San Diego’s largest employers in cybersecurity, NAVWAR also partners with local educational organizations to build a diverse workforce. Through initiatives like National Foundation for Autism Research (NFAR) Cyber, which offers internships for neurodiverse individuals, and CAREERworks, which connects individuals with diverse backgrounds to training and jobs, NAVWAR is helping grow the cybersecurity talent of tomorrow.



Looking to the Future



Mark Compton's recognition as the 2024 Cybersecurity Executive of the Year, along with NAVWAR's Workforce Development award, highlights the command's critical contributions to advancing cybersecurity for the Navy, the nation, and the San Diego region. Under Compton's leadership, NAVWAR will continue driving its mission to secure Navy systems while supporting the local community, ensuring a stronger cybersecurity future.



About NAVWAR:



NAVWAR identifies, develops, delivers and sustains information warfighting capabilities and services that enable naval, joint, coalition and other national missions operating in warfighting domains from seabed to space and through cyberspace. NAVWAR consists of more than 11,000 civilian, active duty and reserve professionals located around the world.