    San Diego Business Journal Honors Mark Compton as 2024 Cybersecurity Executive of the Year, NAVWAR Recognized for Workforce Development [Image 1 of 2]

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2024

    Photo by Elisha Gamboa 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    241119-N-FX457-002 - Lisa Easterly, San Diego Cyber Center of Excellence (CCOE) president presents John Pope, Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) executive director with the Workforce Development – Public Sector award at the 2024 San Diego Cybersecurity Stewardship Awards during CCOE’s 10th anniversary event on Nov. 19 at Qualcomm Headquarters in San Diego.

