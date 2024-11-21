Date Taken: 11.18.2024 Date Posted: 11.21.2024 16:02 Photo ID: 8766195 VIRIN: 241119-D-JK023-4389 Resolution: 1625x2275 Size: 1.08 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, San Diego Business Journal Honors Mark Compton as 2024 Cybersecurity Executive of the Year, NAVWAR Recognized for Workforce Development [Image 2 of 2], by Elisha Gamboa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.