Education center guides Soldiers, Spouses in education journey

FORT CARSON, Colo. — The Fort Carson Education Center has many resources for service members, Family members and civilians wanting to further their education.



“Anyone who has access to Fort Carson can use our services,” said Marie Robinson, deputy education services officer/operations manager. “They can work with our schools, (U.S. Department of Education) TRIO Programs for federal financial aid or receive guidance from the Army career counselors.”



The first step is to meet with an Army education counselor, located in building 1117, who can discuss different education approaches, financial assistance and Tuition Assistance options.



Once completed, Soldiers can request Tuition Assistance through ArmyIgnitED, a dynamic online system that automates many of the paper-based processes historically conducted in-person at Army education centers. ArmyIgnitED streamlines end-to-end Tuition Assistance and credentialing assistance processes, eliminates capability gaps of legacy systems and provides a role-based user interface that is intuitive and easy to use.



Pfc. Ethan Elozey, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, who attended the Nov. 20, 2024, Tuition Assistance briefing so he can start taking college classes.



“I am going to make time for what I want, and that is an education,” said Elozey. “If I don’t use my Tuition Assistance I am never going to get it back, so I might as well just do it.”



The Credentialing Assistance Program allows service members to take courses and exams that lead to industry-recognized civilian credentials in an occupational area of their choice. To learn more about the credentialing program, visit https://www.cool.osd.mil/army/. Service members are not required to speak with an Army education counselor for the credentialing program.



“Everything is virtual, so they have to reach out to either the Army COOL site or ArmyIgnitED,” said Lisa Campanella, a receptionist at the education center. “Service members are authorized $4,000 per fiscal year to obtain those certifications.”



The five schools with offices on Fort Carson are Pikes Peak State College, Colorado State University-Pueblo, University of Colorado-Colorado Springs, Embry Riddle Aeronautical University and University of Maryland Global Campus. Individuals are not restricted to these five schools; They can also go on ArmyIgnitED to find other accredited schools.

Getting an education while serving in the military is not easy but it is achievable.



“You can take one class at a time and still finish your education while you’re in the military,” said Robinson. “It’s doable, Soldiers do it all the time.”

