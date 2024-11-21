Mission Accomplished: 145th Airlift Wing Soars through Epic Sun 2024

Photo By Staff Sgt. Reanna Hartgrove | Senior Airman David C. Whitcomb, 156th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, guides an M142...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Reanna Hartgrove | Senior Airman David C. Whitcomb, 156th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, guides an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) off a C-17 Globemaster III during a Combat Readiness Inspection (CRI) on Holland Landing Zone at Fort Liberty, N.C., Nov. 3, 2024. The CRI tests the skills and abilities of NCANG members during a large-scale combat operation scenario with a focus on communications in a contested environment, fuel sustainment in engagement zones, and medical logistical support. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Reanna Hartgrove) see less | View Image Page

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - After months of planning, three super-drill weekends, and countless gallons of gasoline and caffeine, the 145th Airlift Wing (145 AW) wrapped up the official Readiness Exercise Validation (REV) Epic Sun 2024 on Nov. 4, 2024.



While called a REV by the 145 AW, Epic Sun 2024 was graded as a Combat Readiness Inspection (CRI) by the Air Mobility Command (AMC).



“This CRI is an independent assessment from the AMC’s Inspector General (IG) of high-end readiness,” said Lt. Col. Joshua Johnson, Deputy Division Chief for Readiness Inspections with AMC’s IG office. “This is the first-ever CRI event for AMC.”



Military exercises, such as the REV/CRI, look to test a unit’s strengths, identify deficiencies, and put forward potential improvements to strengthen mission readiness. For the 145 AW, the intent was to prepare for the potential Great Power Competition and validate the Wing’s ability to conduct rapid global mobility and perform Expeditionary Air Base support functions.



To reach the intent, Airmen deployed over four days from the North Carolina (N.C.) Charlotte Douglas Air National Guard (ANG) Base to a Forward Operating Site (FOS) at the New London ANG Base in Stanly County, N.C. Various other locations in N.C. including Raleigh, Pope Army Airfield, Shaw Air Force Base, Joint Base McEntire, and more were used as contingency locations.



Over the course of the four days, the 145 AW achieved remarkable operational milestones, to include: executing 23 C-17 Globemaster III aircraft sorties while maintaining a 100% generation rate, transporting 373,000 pounds of cargo including: two M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and 309 passengers, supported 695 participants and delivered 61,000 gallons of jet-A fuel to nine aircraft.



In addition to showcasing the Wing’s operational readiness by effectively executing five mission type orders, this exercise allowed for 411 Wing members to complete the Tactical Combat Casualty Care course and the C-17 crew to practice loading and unloading high-value military equipment, including dummy explosive ordinances, jet fuel vehicles, and a UH-72B Lakota helicopter.



“An exercise like this is important because we are implementing the Agile Combat Employment scheme of maneuver. It has never been employed in a real environment but is something we are told we have to be able to do,” said Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy S. Mullins, 145 AW command chief. “We are empowering our enlisted force to make decisions and complete tasks that we have not historically done and are making a more prepared force for the future.”



For the first time, the 145 AW conducted a pre-exercise Rehearsal of Concept drill and

established an A-Staff structure. Mission Ready Airmen were empowered to make critical

decisions through Condition-Based Authorities (CBA) and demonstrated dynamic retasking in

response to threat scenarios. Standout achievements included testing new Tactics, Techniques,

and Procedures (TTPs) for Air Combat Command gained units, such as integrating the 263rd Combat Communication Squadron into contingency locations, advancing targeting and signature management with the 118th Air Support Operations Squadron and refining landing zone procedures with the 235th Air Traffic Control Squadron.



Other highlights included utilizing specialized fueling operations to enable Integrated Combat

Turns, unregulated Aeromedical Evacuation from the point of injury, Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery and the installation of a Mobile Aircraft Arresting System.



On the ground, Airmen from across the Wing performed critical duties in support of the exercise mission. Base defense, medical support, fueling and supply operations, weather monitoring, aircraft operation, aircraft maintenance, personnel management, engineering, intelligence, communications, public affairs, legal affairs, emergency management, finance, food services, religious services, and certainly more all came together as multi-capable Airmen brought Epic Sun to an epic sunset.



“The success of this exercise is a testament to the efforts put forth by every single Airman,” said Col. Marshal T. Haylett, 145 AW commander. “Their teamwork, professionalism, and determination made a real impact, and I am incredibly proud of the strides we have all made together.”