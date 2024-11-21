NAVFAC Southeast announces 2025 Project Manager and Architect of the Year

Courtesy Photo | Lt. Cmdr. Michael Yeary, Resident Officer in Charge of Construction (ROICC) Sally, was...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Lt. Cmdr. Michael Yeary, Resident Officer in Charge of Construction (ROICC) Sally, was named Architect of the Year by NAVFAC Southeast. Each year, NAVFAC Southeast honors a project manager and architect with this prestigious award. The winners will now compete in NAVFAC's enterprise-wide competition for Project Manager, Architect, Landscape Architect, and Interior Designer of the Year. see less | View Image Page

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast announced its 2025 Project Manager and Architect of the Year award selections.



NAVFAC Southeast’s Project Manager of the Year was awarded to Brian Files, senior project manager assigned to the command’s Planning, Design and Construction directorate, and Lt. Cmdr. Michael Yeary, Resident Officer in Charge of Construction (ROICC) Sally, was selected as the Architect of the Year.



"Mr. Files and Lt. Cmdr. Yeary are top professionals in their respective fields, consistently executing with precision every day," said NAVFAC Southeast Commanding Officer Capt. Miguel Dieguez. "Congratulations on your outstanding and well-deserved accomplishments."



Files, originally from Augusta, Georgia and now based in Jacksonville, Florida, joined NAVFAC Southeast in January 2015. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Operations Research and Industrial Engineering from Cornell University, a Master’s in Environmental Engineering from the University of Florida, and both an MBA and a Master’s in Aeronautical Science from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.



"I’m honored to receive this recognition," said Files. "There are so many outstanding project managers at NAVFAC Southeast, and I’ve been fortunate to work with them. This award is a reflection of the hard work and support from my fellow project managers, supervisors, and some truly great project teams."



Files manages a portfolio of 30 Sustainment, Restoration, and Modernization (SRM) and Military Construction (MILCON) projects valued at $700 million, serving a distinguished customer base that includes key Navy commands as well as SOCOM, SOUTHCOM, and the National Guard Bureau.



One of his standout projects is the $457 million Joint Interagency Task Force South (JIATF-S) Command and Control Facility at Naval Air Station (NAS) Key West, Florida, where he successfully led his team through two complex design efforts. The project, currently under consideration for an FY25 Congressional insert, requires Files’ expert coordination and timely responses to data requests from NAVFAC HQ, HQ USACE, OSD, and Congressional staff.



In addition, Files serves as the technical board chair for three multiple award construction contracts (MACCs) with a combined five-year capacity of $524 million, including a $1.99 million large MACC and a $1.5 billion medium MACC. These strategic contracting tools streamline the construction award process, ensuring faster project delivery to meet mission needs. Files’ exceptional project management skills, multi-disciplinary expertise, and collaborative approach across contracting, legal, and small business teams have been integral to their success.



In addition to his technical contributions, Files served as director of the inaugural Society of American Military Engineers (SAME)/NAVFAC Southeast STEM Camp, which provided leadership development and science, technology, engineering, and math education to 50 high school students. Files said, "The camp’s success exemplified NAVFAC Southeast’s commitment to developing and inspiring the next generation of STEM leaders."



Files offers this advice to his coworkers: "Maintain your work-life balance. We do important work for the nation at NAVFAC Southeast, and it can be challenging and stressful. It’s important to focus on your personal and spiritual health as well. Leave your work at the office and fully enjoy your relationships and outside pursuits."



Yeary, originally from Cumming, Georgia, now resides in Pensacola, Florida. He leads the ROICC Sally team, overseeing the repair of military facilities damaged by Hurricane Sally. Yeary holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in Architecture from the Georgia Institute of Technology, as well as a master’s degree in City and Regional Planning from Clemson University.



“Being selected as NAVFAC Southeast’s Architect of the Year is a true testament to the accomplishments of the ROICC Sally team,” Yeary said. “Our team has successfully delivered 114 repaired buildings to the Navy’s premier aviation training installation in the aftermath of Hurricane Sally.”



Yeary values the partnerships his team has built with contractors in northwest Florida. He emphasized how the team's dedication and professionalism ensured repairs to four active hangars at NAS Pensacola were completed without disrupting the mission of the aviation training installation, including operations involving the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels and Training Air Wing SIX. "It was the determination and efforts of our team and partners that ensured no interruption to Navy aviation training pipelines due to facility maintenance," he said.



Yeary led a 42-person construction oversight team to deliver disaster recovery to 238 buildings and structures. His team managed 15 contracts totaling $470 million to support 126 impacted tenants. Through strong architectural judgment and leadership, they’ve delivered $281 million in repairs, focusing on building integrity, mechanical restoration, and storm remediation to restore mission capabilities. Under his leadership, the team has successfully managed 212 contract changes, 44 design reviews, and thousands of requests for information.



ROICC Sally is currently 4% ahead of schedule and on track to complete all assigned work by 2026. Yeary's expertise in contract administration has been crucial in upgrading the base’s infrastructure, including replacing outdated storm water and electrical systems, which will provide a new electrical backbone for the Navy’s oldest aviation installation.



Yeary also led the response to a high-visibility water crisis at one of the Navy’s largest installations, addressed by the Office of the Secretary of Defense (OSD). He managed a multi-agency team of engineers, chemists, and regulators in response to an increase in questionable analytes in the water system, which required daily OSD-level reporting. His technical expertise and sound judgment guided thorough analysis, effective communication in local town halls, and the establishment of a consensus on the best course of action, which was crucial in reassuring 93,000 residents that the drinking water was safe.



"Learn from the front line," Yeary advises his coworkers. "NAVFAC is a world-class enterprise with experts in every field. When you encounter a new issue, take the time to consult those experts and learn more. Every day, I am mentored by our team, leadership, and contractors as we tackle tough problems."



Files and Yeary will represent NAVFAC Southeast in the NAVFAC enterprise-wide competition for Project Manager and Architect of the Year.