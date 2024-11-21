U.S. Army Security Assistance Command employee selected for prestigious leadership program

Courtesy Photo | Dr. Linda Perry, an executive assistant at USASAC, graduated from the Defense Civilian...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Dr. Linda Perry, an executive assistant at USASAC, graduated from the Defense Civilian Emerging Leader Program (DCELP), a course aimed at shaping the next generation of federal leaders. The DCELP, part of the U.S. Army’s Civilian Career Management program, is designed for entry-level and emerging leaders at the GS-7 to GS-12 levels, or their equivalent. The program consists of four one-week seminars spread over several months, offering participants a comprehensive learning experience that focuses on self-awareness, communication skills, team-building strategies and leadership development. see less | View Image Page

A U.S. Army Security Assistance Command professional was among a select few to recently complete a prestigious Department of Defense leadership program.



Dr. Linda Perry, an executive assistant at USASAC, took part in the Defense Civilian Emerging Leader Program (DCELP) aimed at shaping the next generation of federal leaders.



The DCELP, part of the U.S. Army’s Civilian Career Management program, is designed for entry-level and emerging leaders at the GS-7 to GS-12 levels, or their equivalent. The program consists of four one-week seminars spread over several months, offering participants a comprehensive learning experience that focuses on self-awareness, communication skills, team-building strategies and leadership development.



"The program is all about preparing individuals to thrive in leadership roles within the Department of Defense," said Jason Richardson, workforce management specialist at USASAC. “Graduating from DCELP indicates that you’re ready to lead, whether within your current organization or in future roles across the federal government.”



Dr. Perry participated in DCELP’s Cohort 19, which ran from June to August 2024, at the National Center for Educational Development in Norman, Oklahoma. She joined participants from across the DoD, each bringing unique experiences and perspectives. The program’s structure is designed to challenge and develop participants, with assignments that put them in leadership roles to navigate complex scenarios and enhance their leadership capabilities.



"By the end of the program, they want us to be comfortable with being uncomfortable," said Perry, reflecting on the demanding nature of the course. "We were pushed into leadership situations where we had to learn how to adapt quickly and manage stress in real-time."



The curriculum is divided into four distinct themes: “Knowing Yourself,” “Expressing Yourself,” “Team Building,” and “Leading People.” The sessions are designed to build on each other, culminating in a focus on leading people effectively.



“The program taught me a lot about myself,” Perry said. “It helped me identify my weaknesses and gave me the tools to turn them into strengths. Most importantly, it taught me the value of being an authentic leader—someone who puts the mission and their people first, while still being true to themselves.”



Throughout the course, participants were encouraged to forge connections across the DoD, creating a vast network of fellow professionals. For Perry, the program provided important lessons in understanding diverse perspectives and managing teams with a broad range of experiences.



"It was very inclusive," she said. "The program showed us that as leaders, we will be working with people from all walks of life. It’s about embracing those differences and learning how to lead with empathy and patience."



Richardson emphasized the lasting impact of the program, noting that participants who complete DCELP are better positioned for future leadership opportunities.



"I think it's tremendously valuable. It signals to potential employers that you want to be a leader who has been given the skills and best practices from across the Department of Defense," Richardson said.



Perry said she enthusiastically endorses the program and encourages other USASAC employees to apply.



"If you want a life-changing experience and to develop as a leader, I highly recommend it," she said. "It taught me the importance of patience, grace and understanding. I wouldn't change a thing, and I would do it all over again."



Army civilians interested in applying for DCELP can do so via the ACCMA Talent Development Application Portal at https://secure.civilians.army.mil/TalentDev.



For more information about USASAC and its leadership development programs, visit www.usasac.army.mil.