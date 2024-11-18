386th ESFS advances mission readiness with UAS operator certification

Photo By Capt. Hannah Canales | U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Matthew Pease, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing command...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Hannah Canales | U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Matthew Pease, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, holds a counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) during a UAS operator certifIcation event, Oct. 25, 2024, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. The 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron certified 16 defenders as air defense operators, while showcasing both defense tactics and drone operability to base leadership at The Rock. (U.S. Air Force photo) see less | View Image Page

U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY – The 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron recently conducted an unmanned aerial system (UAS) defense certification event Oct. 25, 2024, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility (AOR).



After a week of training with the outgoing air defense section and other key players, the culminating event certified 16 members from the 386th ESFS as air defense operators, during which the participants gained hands-on experience and conducted simulated engagements.



“Our unmanned aerial system is essential to our mission,” said the 386th ESFS air defense section chief. “Whether it’s conducting in-service repairs within our security zone, providing responders with a bird’s-eye view, or testing and training counter-drone systems, we’re strengthening our mission readiness.”



During this certification event, leadership from the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing witnessed the UAS capabilities and defenders in action and gained insight into its capabilities and performance, enabling more informed base defense decisions.



“Our counter UAS program is one of the most impressive I have seen to date,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Denny Davies, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander. “The magic, however, is the Airmen, operators, and maintainers behind these systems. Their professionalism is second-to-none.”



In a rapidly evolving threat environment, it is more important than ever to ensure counter-drone systems are operational and the operators manning those systems are as knowledgeable as possible to continue protecting the billions of dollars in combat assets here and the thousands of U.S., Coalition and host nation personnel stationed here.



"As adversaries advance their own abilities and tactics, it has never been more important to ensure we are prepared for possible threats,” the air defense section chief said.



Mastering system functions and UAS operator engagement enables the 386th ESFS to sharpen both personnel skills and system capabilities, ensuring future base defense and force protection at the U.S. CENTCOM’s theater gateway.