Cari Douglass Has Been awarded Coin for Excellence

Livingston, MT native, Army Officer Candidate Cari Douglass has been awarded Major General Lisa J. Hou's coin of excellence in recognition of outstanding individual specific achievement, accomplishment, or performance within or outside the service member's assigned job responsibilities or line of duty.



Douglass, a Montana Army National Guard Soldier, received a coin of excellence from Major General Lisa J. Hou, Director, Office of the Joint Surgeon General, National Guard Bureau, during a visit to the Interservice Physician Assistant Program at the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence, Joint Base San Antonio - Fort Sam Houston on Nov. 13, 2024.



The IPAP senior instructors selected Douglass to be recognized by Hou for her achievement, leadership, and overall superior performance in the course.



The Interservice Physician Assistant Program, is an accredited program dedicated to those serving in the United States military to further their medical education and become a Physician Assistant. Upon successful completion of the program, Douglass will be accessed into the Army Medical Specialist Corps as a Physician Assistant Officer (65D).

